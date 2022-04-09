6 Meridian Cuts Position in ClearBridge MLP and Midstream Total Return Fund Inc. (NYSE:CTR)

6 Meridian lessened its holdings in ClearBridge MLP and Midstream Total Return Fund Inc. (NYSE:CTR – Get Rating) by 13.7% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 19,379 shares of the investment management company’s stock after selling 3,087 shares during the quarter. 6 Meridian’s holdings in ClearBridge MLP and Midstream Total Return Fund were worth $459,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in ClearBridge MLP and Midstream Total Return Fund by 11.0% in the third quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 244,130 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $5,859,000 after purchasing an additional 24,207 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. lifted its position in shares of ClearBridge MLP and Midstream Total Return Fund by 155.0% during the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 28,278 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $679,000 after acquiring an additional 17,190 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of ClearBridge MLP and Midstream Total Return Fund by 11.3% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 120,467 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $3,056,000 after acquiring an additional 12,207 shares in the last quarter. Quantedge Capital Pte Ltd lifted its position in shares of ClearBridge MLP and Midstream Total Return Fund by 10.1% during the third quarter. Quantedge Capital Pte Ltd now owns 76,251 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,830,000 after acquiring an additional 6,974 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in shares of ClearBridge MLP and Midstream Total Return Fund by 12.7% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 48,285 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,159,000 after acquiring an additional 5,438 shares in the last quarter.

Get ClearBridge MLP and Midstream Total Return Fund alerts:

Shares of ClearBridge MLP and Midstream Total Return Fund stock traded up $0.21 during trading on Friday, hitting $29.96. The stock had a trading volume of 19,977 shares, compared to its average volume of 30,747. ClearBridge MLP and Midstream Total Return Fund Inc. has a 12 month low of $20.25 and a 12 month high of $30.25. The business’s 50-day moving average is $27.57 and its 200 day moving average is $25.83.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 23rd will be given a dividend of $0.52 per share. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.94%. This is a positive change from ClearBridge MLP and Midstream Total Return Fund’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.43. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 20th.

ClearBridge MLP and Midstream Total Return Fund Profile (Get Rating)

ClearBridge MLP and Midstream Total Return Fund Inc is an open ended equity mutual fund of funds launched and managed by Legg Mason Partners Fund Advisor, LLC. The fund is co-managed by ClearBridge Investments, LLC. It invests in the public equity markets of the United States. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating in the energy sector.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CTR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ClearBridge MLP and Midstream Total Return Fund Inc. (NYSE:CTR – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for ClearBridge MLP and Midstream Total Return Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ClearBridge MLP and Midstream Total Return Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.