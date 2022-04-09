6 Meridian Has $619,000 Stake in Macquarie Global Infrastructure Total Return Fund Inc. (NYSE:MGU)

6 Meridian decreased its stake in shares of Macquarie Global Infrastructure Total Return Fund Inc. (NYSE:MGU – Get Rating) by 4.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 25,661 shares of the investment management company’s stock after selling 1,206 shares during the period. 6 Meridian’s holdings in Macquarie Global Infrastructure Total Return Fund were worth $619,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new stake in Macquarie Global Infrastructure Total Return Fund during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $5,355,000. Kestra Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in Macquarie Global Infrastructure Total Return Fund during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $209,000. Clough Capital Partners L P bought a new stake in Macquarie Global Infrastructure Total Return Fund during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $291,000. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in Macquarie Global Infrastructure Total Return Fund by 5.1% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 207,469 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $4,836,000 after purchasing an additional 10,064 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in Macquarie Global Infrastructure Total Return Fund by 4.3% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 899,655 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $20,971,000 after purchasing an additional 36,933 shares during the period.

NYSE:MGU traded up $0.31 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $26.29. 44,671 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 30,500. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $24.34 and a two-hundred day moving average of $23.93. Macquarie Global Infrastructure Total Return Fund Inc. has a 12 month low of $22.42 and a 12 month high of $26.34.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 22nd will be given a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 21st. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.56%.

Macquarie Global Infrastructure Total Return Fund Inc is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Macquarie Fund Adviser, LLC. The fund invests in the public equity markets across the globe. It typically invests in companies operating in the infrastructure sector. Macquarie Global Infrastructure Total Return Fund Inc was formed on August 26, 2005 and is domiciled in the United States.

