6 Meridian Sells 2,387 Shares of Morgan Stanley Emerging Markets Debt Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MSD)

6 Meridian lowered its position in Morgan Stanley Emerging Markets Debt Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MSD – Get Rating) by 7.2% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 30,593 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,387 shares during the quarter. 6 Meridian’s holdings in Morgan Stanley Emerging Markets Debt Fund were worth $276,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new position in shares of Morgan Stanley Emerging Markets Debt Fund in the 4th quarter worth approximately $8,512,000. Integrated Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Morgan Stanley Emerging Markets Debt Fund by 7.4% in the 4th quarter. Integrated Capital Management Inc. now owns 19,996 shares of the company’s stock worth $180,000 after acquiring an additional 1,382 shares in the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI bought a new position in shares of Morgan Stanley Emerging Markets Debt Fund in the 4th quarter worth approximately $91,000. Segantii Capital Management Ltd bought a new position in shares of Morgan Stanley Emerging Markets Debt Fund in the 4th quarter worth approximately $598,000. Finally, Round Rock Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Morgan Stanley Emerging Markets Debt Fund in the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,096,000. 49.06% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:MSD traded down $0.02 during trading on Friday, hitting $7.57. The stock had a trading volume of 78,531 shares, compared to its average volume of 98,619. Morgan Stanley Emerging Markets Debt Fund, Inc. has a 12 month low of $7.40 and a 12 month high of $9.70. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $8.04 and its 200 day moving average is $8.72.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 14th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 31st will be given a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.34%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 30th.

About Morgan Stanley Emerging Markets Debt Fund

Morgan Stanley Emerging Markets Debt Fund, Inc is a closed ended fixed income fund launched and managed by Morgan Stanley Investment Management Inc The fund invests in fixed income markets of emerging market countries across the globe. It primarily invests in debt securities of government and government-related issuers, of entities organized to restructure outstanding debt of such issuers and debt securities of corporate issuers in or organized under the laws of emerging countries.

