6 Meridian Sells 66 Shares of Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT)

6 Meridian lowered its holdings in Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT – Get Rating) by 0.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 9,437 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 66 shares during the period. 6 Meridian’s holdings in Caterpillar were worth $1,951,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Systematic Alpha Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of Caterpillar in the 3rd quarter valued at about $32,000. Annapolis Financial Services LLC grew its position in shares of Caterpillar by 67.9% in the 3rd quarter. Annapolis Financial Services LLC now owns 183 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 74 shares during the period. Strategic Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Caterpillar during the 3rd quarter worth about $39,000. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Caterpillar during the 3rd quarter worth about $38,000. Finally, Bell Investment Advisors Inc bought a new stake in shares of Caterpillar during the 3rd quarter worth about $40,000. 67.11% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CAT stock traded up $1.13 during trading on Friday, reaching $217.03. 2,450,194 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,045,053. Caterpillar Inc. has a twelve month low of $179.67 and a twelve month high of $246.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.58, a current ratio of 1.46 and a quick ratio of 0.99. The company has a market capitalization of $116.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.33, a P/E/G ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a 50-day moving average of $207.41 and a two-hundred day moving average of $205.71.

Caterpillar ( NYSE:CAT Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Friday, January 28th. The industrial products company reported $2.69 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.23 by $0.46. Caterpillar had a net margin of 12.73% and a return on equity of 35.57%. The firm had revenue of $13.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.22 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.12 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that Caterpillar Inc. will post 12.37 EPS for the current year.

In other news, insider Joseph E. Creed sold 5,004 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $230.00, for a total value of $1,150,920.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, General Counsel Suzette M. Long sold 40,356 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $220.00, for a total transaction of $8,878,320.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 46,034 shares of company stock worth $10,166,136 over the last three months. Insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently commented on the stock. Sanford C. Bernstein raised shares of Caterpillar from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $240.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, December 22nd. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on shares of Caterpillar from $275.00 to $255.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, January 31st. UBS Group lifted their price objective on shares of Caterpillar from $235.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. Tigress Financial boosted their target price on shares of Caterpillar from $270.00 to $278.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Caterpillar from $241.00 to $257.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, March 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $242.22.

Caterpillar Inc manufactures and sells construction and mining equipment, diesel and natural gas engines, and industrial gas turbines worldwide. Its Construction Industries segment offers asphalt pavers, backhoe loaders, compactors, cold planers, compact track and multi-terrain loaders, excavators, motorgraders, pipelayers, road reclaimers, site prep tractors, skid steer loaders, telehandlers, and utility vehicles; mini, small, medium, and large excavators; compact, small, and medium wheel loaders; track-type tractors and loaders; and wheel excavators.

