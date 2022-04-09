60 Shares in S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI) Purchased by Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC

Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 60 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $28,000.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in SPGI. WealthPLAN Partners LLC grew its stake in S&P Global by 11.2% during the fourth quarter. WealthPLAN Partners LLC now owns 5,293 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,198,000 after buying an additional 532 shares in the last quarter. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. grew its stake in S&P Global by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. now owns 34,776 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $16,412,000 after buying an additional 433 shares in the last quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. grew its stake in S&P Global by 19.1% during the fourth quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 3,408 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,608,000 after buying an additional 546 shares in the last quarter. Calamos Advisors LLC grew its stake in S&P Global by 4.0% during the fourth quarter. Calamos Advisors LLC now owns 62,861 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $29,666,000 after buying an additional 2,433 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Grimes & Company Inc. acquired a new stake in S&P Global during the fourth quarter worth about $207,000. 92.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, insider Martina Cheung sold 3,870 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $381.28, for a total transaction of $1,475,553.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Steven J. Kemps sold 3,183 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $404.04, for a total value of $1,286,059.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 11,280 shares of company stock valued at $4,478,177. Insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

SPGI traded down $1.90 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $413.09. 1,061,931 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,091,309. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.95, a quick ratio of 2.31 and a current ratio of 2.31. The stock has a market capitalization of $99.60 billion, a PE ratio of 33.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.60 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $398.63 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $432.18. S&P Global Inc. has a 1 year low of $363.54 and a 1 year high of $484.21.

S&P Global (NYSE:SPGI – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 8th. The business services provider reported $3.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.13 by $0.02. S&P Global had a return on equity of 205.36% and a net margin of 36.46%. The business had revenue of $2.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.05 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.71 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 11.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that S&P Global Inc. will post 13.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 27th will be paid a $0.85 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 26th. This represents a $3.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.82%. This is a positive change from S&P Global’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.77. S&P Global’s dividend payout ratio is currently 24.62%.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on SPGI. BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on shares of S&P Global in a research note on Monday, March 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $454.00 price objective on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of S&P Global in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of S&P Global in a research note on Tuesday, March 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $485.00 price target on the stock. Credit Suisse Group restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $495.00 price target on shares of S&P Global in a research note on Thursday, March 24th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of S&P Global in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $453.00 price target on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $479.57.

S&P Global Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides credit ratings, benchmarks, analytics, and workflow solutions in the global capital, commodity, and automotive markets. It operates in six divisions: S&P Global Ratings, S&P Dow Jones Indices, S&P Global Commodity Insights, S&P Global Market Intelligence, S&P Global Mobility, and S&P Global Engineering Solutions.

