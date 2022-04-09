628,156 Shares in Vivid Seats Inc. (NASDAQ:SEAT) Purchased by Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS

Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS acquired a new position in Vivid Seats Inc. (NASDAQ:SEAT – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 628,156 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,834,000.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd purchased a new position in Vivid Seats in the 4th quarter valued at about $948,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new position in Vivid Seats in the 4th quarter valued at about $3,121,000. Finally, K.J. Harrison & Partners Inc purchased a new position in Vivid Seats in the 4th quarter valued at about $3,150,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 55.24% of the company’s stock.

SEAT traded down $0.38 on Friday, reaching $10.08. 321,585 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 433,671. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $10.87. Vivid Seats Inc. has a twelve month low of $7.84 and a twelve month high of $14.35.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on SEAT. Benchmark cut their price objective on shares of Vivid Seats from $19.00 to $17.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 11th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Vivid Seats from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday. Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 price objective on shares of Vivid Seats in a report on Friday, March 11th. Evercore ISI began coverage on shares of Vivid Seats in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. They set a “hold” rating and a $14.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Citigroup upgraded shares of Vivid Seats from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $14.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, January 3rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $15.71.

About Vivid Seats

Vivid Seats Inc operates an independent secondary marketplace for tickets. It sells tickets for live sports, concerts, and theater events. The company was founded in 2001 and is headquartered in Chicago, Illinois.

