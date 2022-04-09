$8.55 Million in Sales Expected for Merus (NASDAQ:MRUS) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect Merus (NASDAQ:MRUS – Get Rating) to announce $8.55 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have issued estimates for Merus’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $3.33 million to $11.53 million. Merus posted sales of $8.35 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 2.4%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Merus will report full year sales of $36.67 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $13.35 million to $51.00 million. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $61.15 million, with estimates ranging from $31.60 million to $128.43 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Merus.

A number of research firms have issued reports on MRUS. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Merus in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Merus from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, March 4th. Needham & Company LLC started coverage on shares of Merus in a research note on Thursday, February 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $45.00 target price for the company. Finally, BMO Capital Markets started coverage on shares of Merus in a research note on Friday, February 11th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $45.00 target price for the company. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Merus currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $38.89.

In other news, EVP Peter B. Silverman sold 60,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.95, for a total transaction of $1,617,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Corporate insiders own 2.90% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. First Quadrant L P CA acquired a new position in shares of Merus during the 3rd quarter valued at $730,000. Platinum Investment Management Ltd. grew its position in Merus by 11.7% during the third quarter. Platinum Investment Management Ltd. now owns 240,037 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $5,281,000 after buying an additional 25,063 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Merus by 11.0% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 279,316 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $6,144,000 after purchasing an additional 27,740 shares during the period. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new position in Merus during the third quarter worth about $1,300,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. boosted its position in Merus by 1,407.9% during the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 117,297 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $2,581,000 after purchasing an additional 109,518 shares during the period. 53.91% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

MRUS stock opened at $28.00 on Friday. Merus has a 52-week low of $16.14 and a 52-week high of $33.09. The company has a 50-day moving average of $26.79 and a two-hundred day moving average of $27.33. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -16.28 and a beta of 1.00.

Merus Company Profile

Merus N.V., a clinical-stage immuno-oncology company, engages in the discovery and development of bispecific antibody therapeutics in the Netherlands. Its bispecific antibody candidate pipeline includes Zenocutuzumab (MCLA-128), which is in a phase 2 clinical trials for the treatment of patients with metastatic breast cancer, as well as in Phase 1/2 clinical trials for the treatment of solid tumors that harbor Neuregulin 1.

