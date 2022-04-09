$81.88 Million in Sales Expected for Lakeland Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:LBAI) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect Lakeland Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:LBAI – Get Rating) to announce $81.88 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have provided estimates for Lakeland Bancorp’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $79.10 million to $87.60 million. Lakeland Bancorp posted sales of $62.49 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 31%. The business is scheduled to report its next earnings results before the market opens on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Lakeland Bancorp will report full year sales of $338.90 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $334.50 million to $343.58 million. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $362.17 million, with estimates ranging from $355.80 million to $368.65 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Lakeland Bancorp.

Lakeland Bancorp (NASDAQ:LBAI – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 26th. The financial services provider reported $0.43 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $64.89 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $64.58 million. Lakeland Bancorp had a return on equity of 11.86% and a net margin of 33.98%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.37 EPS.

Several analysts have weighed in on LBAI shares. StockNews.com started coverage on Lakeland Bancorp in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered Lakeland Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 30th.

LBAI stock opened at $15.73 on Friday. Lakeland Bancorp has a fifty-two week low of $15.31 and a fifty-two week high of $20.69. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $17.76 and a 200-day moving average of $18.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 0.87. The company has a market capitalization of $1.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.55 and a beta of 0.86.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 17th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 7th were issued a $0.135 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 4th. This represents a $0.54 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.43%. Lakeland Bancorp’s payout ratio is 29.35%.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. River Oaks Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Lakeland Bancorp during the 4th quarter worth about $1,424,000. FJ Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Lakeland Bancorp by 40.3% in the third quarter. FJ Capital Management LLC now owns 3,099,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $54,638,000 after purchasing an additional 890,000 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Lakeland Bancorp by 10.6% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,552,717 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $86,456,000 after acquiring an additional 436,514 shares during the period. Two Sigma Advisers LP grew its position in Lakeland Bancorp by 231.1% in the 3rd quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 202,726 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,574,000 after acquiring an additional 141,500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Lakeland Bancorp by 92.7% in the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 221,228 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,201,000 after buying an additional 106,445 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.30% of the company’s stock.

Lakeland Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Lakeland Bank that offers various banking products and services for individuals and small to medium sized businesses. The company provides commercial banking services, including savings, money market, and time accounts, as well as demand deposits.

