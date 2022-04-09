$871.40 Million in Sales Expected for OneMain Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:OMF) This Quarter

Brokerages expect that OneMain Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:OMF – Get Rating) will announce sales of $871.40 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Six analysts have made estimates for OneMain’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $848.00 million and the highest is $912.69 million. OneMain reported sales of $825.00 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 5.6%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that OneMain will report full-year sales of $3.65 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $3.53 billion to $3.76 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $4.01 billion, with estimates ranging from $3.94 billion to $4.16 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover OneMain.

OneMain (NYSE:OMF – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The financial services provider reported $2.38 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.31 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $784.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.06 billion. OneMain had a return on equity of 44.08% and a net margin of 28.60%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.77 earnings per share.

OMF has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on OneMain in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded OneMain from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on OneMain from $64.00 to $56.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. Barclays lowered their price target on OneMain from $77.00 to $72.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 10th. Finally, JMP Securities lowered their price target on OneMain from $72.00 to $68.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $70.67.

In related news, CEO Douglas H. Shulman bought 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 1st. The shares were purchased at an average price of $48.37 per share, with a total value of $48,370.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in OMF. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of OneMain during the third quarter worth about $40,000. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. raised its position in shares of OneMain by 198.6% during the fourth quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 872 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 580 shares during the period. Western Pacific Wealth Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of OneMain during the fourth quarter worth about $50,000. Baldwin Brothers LLC MA acquired a new stake in OneMain in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $55,000. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its position in OneMain by 19.1% in the 4th quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,353 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $67,000 after buying an additional 217 shares during the last quarter. 90.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE OMF traded up $0.93 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $46.40. The stock had a trading volume of 1,296,590 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,340,577. The business’s fifty day moving average is $48.46 and its two-hundred day moving average is $51.39. The company has a market cap of $5.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.71 and a beta of 1.78. OneMain has a twelve month low of $42.13 and a twelve month high of $63.19.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 18th. Investors of record on Monday, February 14th were issued a $0.95 dividend. This is a boost from OneMain’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.70. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 11th. This represents a $3.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.19%. OneMain’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 38.58%.

OneMain Holdings, Inc is a consumer finance company, which provides origination, underwriting and servicing of personal loans, primarily to non-prime customers. It operates through the following segments: Consumer & Insurance and Other segments. The Consumer & Insurance segment consists of service secured and unsecured personal loans, voluntary credit and non-credit insurance, and related products through its combined branch network, digital platform, and centralized operations.

