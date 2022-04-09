888 (LON:888) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Canaccord Genuity Group

888 (LON:888 – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “buy” rating restated by research analysts at Canaccord Genuity Group in a research note issued on Thursday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. They presently have a GBX 690 ($9.05) price target on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group’s target price points to a potential upside of 228.57% from the company’s current price.

Separately, Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a GBX 545 ($7.15) price target on shares of 888 in a research report on Wednesday, March 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of GBX 624.29 ($8.19).

Shares of 888 stock opened at GBX 210 ($2.75) on Thursday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 220.63 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 299.73. The company has a market cap of £786.54 million and a PE ratio of 15.11. The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 18.40. 888 has a 12-month low of GBX 179.80 ($2.36) and a 12-month high of GBX 494 ($6.48).

888 Holdings plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides online betting and gaming products and solutions. It operates through Business to Customer and Business to Business segments. The company owns proprietary software solutions that provide a range of virtual online gaming services over the internet, including casino and games, poker, sport, and bingo games.

