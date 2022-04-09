9,323 Shares in MFS High Yield Municipal Trust (NYSE:CMU) Purchased by Van ECK Associates Corp

Van ECK Associates Corp bought a new stake in shares of MFS High Yield Municipal Trust (NYSE:CMU – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 9,323 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $42,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in MFS High Yield Municipal Trust in the fourth quarter worth approximately $52,000. LPL Financial LLC increased its holdings in shares of MFS High Yield Municipal Trust by 15.9% in the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 69,378 shares of the company’s stock worth $318,000 after buying an additional 9,516 shares during the last quarter. Ackerman Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of MFS High Yield Municipal Trust by 65.1% in the 3rd quarter. Ackerman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 76,383 shares of the company’s stock worth $351,000 after buying an additional 30,128 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of MFS High Yield Municipal Trust by 4.5% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 89,354 shares of the company’s stock worth $410,000 after buying an additional 3,826 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rivernorth Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of MFS High Yield Municipal Trust by 29.6% in the 3rd quarter. Rivernorth Capital Management LLC now owns 202,964 shares of the company’s stock worth $932,000 after buying an additional 46,329 shares during the last quarter.

CMU stock opened at $3.73 on Friday. MFS High Yield Municipal Trust has a 12 month low of $3.71 and a 12 month high of $4.90. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $4.00 and a 200 day moving average price of $4.33.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 29th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 20th will be given a $0.0153 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 19th. This represents a $0.18 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.91%.

MFS High Yield Municipal Trust is a closed-end investment fund. It primarily invests in tax-exempt bonds and tax-exempt notes. The company was founded on January 22, 1987 and is headquartered in Boston, MA.

