975 Shares in Carlisle Companies Incorporated (NYSE:CSL) Purchased by TFG Advisers LLC

TFG Advisers LLC acquired a new position in shares of Carlisle Companies Incorporated (NYSE:CSL – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 975 shares of the conglomerate’s stock, valued at approximately $242,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in CSL. Fifth Third Bancorp increased its position in shares of Carlisle Companies by 11.0% during the third quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 506 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $101,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Synovus Financial Corp increased its position in shares of Carlisle Companies by 1.4% during the third quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 4,324 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $866,000 after acquiring an additional 59 shares in the last quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC boosted its holdings in Carlisle Companies by 5.3% during the fourth quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 1,260 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $313,000 after purchasing an additional 63 shares during the last quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc boosted its holdings in Carlisle Companies by 2.5% during the third quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc now owns 2,726 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $542,000 after purchasing an additional 66 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC boosted its holdings in Carlisle Companies by 3.8% during the fourth quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 1,837 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $456,000 after purchasing an additional 68 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.00% of the company’s stock.

In related news, VP Douglas Charles Taylor sold 13,070 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $235.73, for a total transaction of $3,080,991.10. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider John E. Berlin sold 6,192 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $236.94, for a total transaction of $1,467,132.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently commented on the stock. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on shares of Carlisle Companies in a report on Tuesday. They set a “neutral” rating and a $275.00 target price for the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Carlisle Companies in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Loop Capital increased their target price on shares of Carlisle Companies from $285.00 to $305.00 in a report on Friday. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on shares of Carlisle Companies from $280.00 to $300.00 in a report on Friday, February 11th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on shares of Carlisle Companies from $260.00 to $290.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 15th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $277.57.

CSL stock traded up $1.07 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $236.07. The stock had a trading volume of 246,120 shares, compared to its average volume of 380,334. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $235.72 and a 200 day simple moving average of $231.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 1.84 and a quick ratio of 1.32. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.29 billion, a PE ratio of 29.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 1.10. Carlisle Companies Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $169.00 and a fifty-two week high of $255.00.

Carlisle Companies (NYSE:CSL – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The conglomerate reported $2.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.62 by $0.30. The company had revenue of $1.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.29 billion. Carlisle Companies had a net margin of 8.61% and a return on equity of 20.32%. Carlisle Companies’s quarterly revenue was up 39.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.48 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Carlisle Companies Incorporated will post 14.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 18th were paid a dividend of $0.54 per share. This represents a $2.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.91%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 17th. Carlisle Companies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 27.27%.

Carlisle Companies Profile

Carlisle Companies Incorporated operates as a diversified manufacturer of engineered products in the United States, Europe, Asia, Canada, Mexico, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Carlisle Construction Materials, Carlisle Interconnect Technologies, and Carlisle Fluid Technologies.

