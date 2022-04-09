Accenture (NYSE:ACN) Price Target Increased to $378.00 by Analysts at Robert W. Baird

Accenture (NYSE:ACN – Get Rating) had its target price boosted by Robert W. Baird from $360.00 to $378.00 in a research report released on Friday morning, The Fly reports. Robert W. Baird currently has a neutral rating on the information technology services provider’s stock.

ACN has been the subject of several other reports. Barclays increased their price target on shares of Accenture from $384.00 to $455.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Monday, December 20th. Bank of America lifted their price target on shares of Accenture from $391.00 to $443.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Friday, December 17th. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Accenture from $390.00 to $460.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday, December 17th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of Accenture from $395.00 to $440.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday, December 17th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Accenture from $400.00 to $475.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Friday, December 17th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Accenture has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $383.35.

NYSE ACN opened at $338.92 on Friday. Accenture has a fifty-two week low of $276.88 and a fifty-two week high of $417.37. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $328.06 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $349.78. The firm has a market capitalization of $214.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.17, a PEG ratio of 3.16 and a beta of 1.24.

Accenture ( NYSE:ACN Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, March 17th. The information technology services provider reported $2.54 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.37 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $15.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.67 billion. Accenture had a return on equity of 31.16% and a net margin of 11.28%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.03 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Accenture will post 10.8 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 13th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 14th will be issued a dividend of $0.97 per share. This represents a $3.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.14%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 13th. Accenture’s payout ratio is 39.11%.

In related news, CAO Richard P. Clark sold 2,111 shares of Accenture stock in a transaction on Friday, January 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $353.53, for a total value of $746,301.83. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Kathleen R. Mcclure sold 1,646 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $352.79, for a total value of $580,692.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 30,046 shares of company stock worth $10,551,684 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.07% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Accenture during the 4th quarter worth $31,000. Citizens National Bank Trust Department bought a new stake in shares of Accenture during the 4th quarter worth $31,000. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Accenture by 111.1% during the 4th quarter. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 76 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares during the period. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Accenture by 137.2% during the 3rd quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 102 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 59 shares during the period. Finally, Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Accenture in the 4th quarter valued at about $37,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.33% of the company’s stock.

Accenture Company Profile

Accenture plc, a professional services company, provides strategy and consulting, interactive, and technology and operations services worldwide. The company offers application services, including agile transformation, DevOps, application modernization, enterprise architecture, software and quality engineering, data management, intelligent automation comprises robotic process automation, natural language processing, and virtual agents, and liquid application management services, as well as program, project, and service management services; strategy consulting services; critical data elements, data management and governance, data platform and architecture, product-based organization and skills, business adoption, and value realization services; engineering, and research and development digitization; smart connected product design and development; product platform engineering and modernization; product as-a-service enablement; products related to production and operations; autonomous robotics systems; the digital transformation of capital projects; and digital industrial workforce solutions.

