Acuity Brands (NYSE:AYI) Given New $210.00 Price Target at Robert W. Baird

Acuity Brands (NYSE:AYI – Get Rating) had its price target reduced by Robert W. Baird from $230.00 to $210.00 in a report released on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

Several other analysts have also issued reports on AYI. UBS Group boosted their price target on Acuity Brands from $206.00 to $213.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. Cowen boosted their price target on Acuity Brands from $223.00 to $244.00 in a report on Monday, January 10th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Acuity Brands from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $193.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, March 15th. StockNews.com started coverage on Acuity Brands in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a strong-buy rating for the company. Finally, William Blair reissued an outperform rating on shares of Acuity Brands in a report on Wednesday, March 30th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $218.00.

Shares of AYI opened at $168.70 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 2.25 and a quick ratio of 1.67. Acuity Brands has a one year low of $159.57 and a one year high of $224.59. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.43, a PEG ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 1.61. The business has a fifty day moving average of $185.41 and a 200 day moving average of $197.45.

Acuity Brands ( NYSE:AYI Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 5th. The electronics maker reported $2.57 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.37 by $0.20. Acuity Brands had a return on equity of 18.57% and a net margin of 9.30%. The company had revenue of $909.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $886.42 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.96 earnings per share. Acuity Brands’s revenue was up 17.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that Acuity Brands will post 11.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 2nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 18th will be paid a $0.13 dividend. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.31%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 14th. Acuity Brands’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 5.37%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Acuity Brands by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,956,798 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $626,012,000 after acquiring an additional 19,457 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Acuity Brands by 15.8% in the fourth quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 864,946 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $183,126,000 after acquiring an additional 118,116 shares during the period. Paradice Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Acuity Brands by 4.6% in the third quarter. Paradice Investment Management LLC now owns 567,742 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $98,429,000 after buying an additional 24,935 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Acuity Brands by 5.7% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 472,054 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $99,943,000 after buying an additional 25,336 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Acuity Brands in the fourth quarter worth about $93,889,000. 96.89% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Acuity Brands, Inc engages in the provision of lighting and building management solutions and services. The firm caters commercial, institutional, industrial, infrastructure and residential applications for various markets. It offers luminaires, lighting controls, controllers for various building systems, power supplies, prismatic skylights, and drivers as well as integrated systems for various indoor and outdoor applications.

