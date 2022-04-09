Adagene (NASDAQ:ADAG) Rating Increased to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Adagene (NASDAQ:ADAG – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report published on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $4.25 target price on the stock.
According to Zacks, “Adagene Inc. is a platform-driven, clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company committed to transforming the discovery and development of novel antibody-based cancer immunotherapies. Adagene Inc. is based in SAN FRANCISCO, Calif. “
Separately, Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Adagene from $27.00 to $15.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 1st.
Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of Adagene by 210.8% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,414,275 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,178,000 after acquiring an additional 959,259 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Adagene during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $298,000. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Adagene during the 4th quarter worth approximately $134,000. Finally, E Fund Management Co. Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Adagene during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $851,000. Institutional investors own 20.17% of the company’s stock.
About Adagene
Adagene Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the research, development, and production of monoclonal antibody drugs for cancers. Its lead product candidates include ADG106, a human ligand-blocking agonistic anti-CD137 monoclonal antibodies (mAbs) that is in Phase Ib clinical trials for the treatment advanced solid tumors and non-Hodgkin's lymphoma; ADG126, a fully-human anti-CTLA-4 mAb for cancer treatment; and ADG116, a human ligand-blocking anti-CTLA-4 mAb, which is in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of various tumors.
