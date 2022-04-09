Advanced Drainage Systems, Inc. (NYSE:WMS) Shares Acquired by Calamos Advisors LLC

Calamos Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Advanced Drainage Systems, Inc. (NYSE:WMS – Get Rating) by 45.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 66,581 shares of the construction company’s stock after acquiring an additional 20,743 shares during the period. Calamos Advisors LLC owned about 0.09% of Advanced Drainage Systems worth $9,064,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of WMS. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Advanced Drainage Systems during the third quarter worth $34,000. Simon Quick Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Advanced Drainage Systems by 114.1% in the third quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 411 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 219 shares in the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc acquired a new position in Advanced Drainage Systems in the third quarter valued at $82,000. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC acquired a new position in Advanced Drainage Systems in the fourth quarter valued at $188,000. Finally, OLD National Bancorp IN acquired a new position in Advanced Drainage Systems in the fourth quarter valued at $211,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.60% of the company’s stock.

NYSE WMS opened at $108.24 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.11 and a beta of 1.33. Advanced Drainage Systems, Inc. has a 52-week low of $100.03 and a 52-week high of $138.02. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $117.77 and a 200 day moving average price of $120.10. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 2.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17.

Advanced Drainage Systems ( NYSE:WMS Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The construction company reported $0.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.01 by ($0.15). The firm had revenue of $715.36 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $651.35 million. Advanced Drainage Systems had a return on equity of 31.08% and a net margin of 9.60%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 47.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.62 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Advanced Drainage Systems, Inc. will post 3.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 1st were issued a dividend of $0.11 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 28th. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.41%. Advanced Drainage Systems’s dividend payout ratio is currently 15.49%.

WMS has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on shares of Advanced Drainage Systems from $149.00 to $160.00 in a research note on Friday, March 11th. Barclays upped their target price on shares of Advanced Drainage Systems from $135.00 to $162.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 15th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Advanced Drainage Systems in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Loop Capital upped their target price on shares of Advanced Drainage Systems from $142.00 to $158.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 14th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised shares of Advanced Drainage Systems from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $145.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $152.60.

Advanced Drainage Systems Profile (Get Rating)

Advanced Drainage Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets thermoplastic corrugated pipes and related water management products, and drainage solutions for use in the underground construction and infrastructure marketplace in the United States, Canada, Mexico, and internationally. It operates through Pipe, International and Infiltrator, and Allied Products & Other segments.

