Advantage Solutions Inc. (NASDAQ:ADV) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $907.74 Million

Wall Street analysts forecast that Advantage Solutions Inc. (NASDAQ:ADV – Get Rating) will report sales of $907.74 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Advantage Solutions’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $885.59 million and the highest is $929.88 million. Advantage Solutions reported sales of $791.02 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 14.8%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Advantage Solutions will report full-year sales of $4.06 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $4.02 billion to $4.10 billion. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will post sales of $4.18 billion, with estimates ranging from $4.17 billion to $4.20 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Advantage Solutions.

Advantage Solutions (NASDAQ:ADV – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, March 1st. The company reported $0.24 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.01. Advantage Solutions had a return on equity of 7.38% and a net margin of 1.51%.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on ADV. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on shares of Advantage Solutions in a research report on Tuesday, March 29th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $7.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Advantage Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Advantage Solutions from $9.00 to $7.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Advantage Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $12.00 to $7.00 in a research report on Friday, March 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $9.20.

In other Advantage Solutions news, CFO Dean Kaye sold 7,067 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.49, for a total value of $38,797.83. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director James M. Kilts purchased 43,791 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 4th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $5.69 per share, with a total value of $249,170.79. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders sold 112,954 shares of company stock valued at $623,394 over the last quarter. 4.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Bank of America Corp DE increased its position in shares of Advantage Solutions by 15.9% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 118,025 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,275,000 after buying an additional 16,207 shares during the period. Balyasny Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Advantage Solutions by 100.0% during the third quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC now owns 70,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $606,000 after buying an additional 35,000 shares during the period. Easterly Investment Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Advantage Solutions during the third quarter valued at about $173,000. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in shares of Advantage Solutions during the third quarter valued at about $414,000. Finally, Rubric Capital Management LP increased its position in shares of Advantage Solutions by 8.9% during the third quarter. Rubric Capital Management LP now owns 1,839,574 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,912,000 after buying an additional 151,012 shares during the period. 26.69% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ ADV traded up $0.12 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $6.09. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 290,779 shares, compared to its average volume of 549,047. Advantage Solutions has a 52 week low of $5.24 and a 52 week high of $13.22. The company has a market capitalization of $1.94 billion, a PE ratio of 40.60 and a beta of 0.42. The company has a current ratio of 1.71, a quick ratio of 1.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $6.76 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $7.57.

Advantage Solutions Inc provides outsourced solutions to consumer goods companies and retailers in North America and internationally. It operates in two segments, Sales and Marketing. The Sales segment offers brand-centric services, such as headquarter relationship management; analytics, insights, and intelligence; administration; and brand-centric merchandising services.

