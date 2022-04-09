AdvisorShares Dorsey Wright Alpha Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:DWEQ) Trading Up 0.9%

AdvisorShares Dorsey Wright Alpha Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:DWEQ – Get Rating) were up 0.9% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $23.81 and last traded at $23.75. Approximately 7,103 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 67% from the average daily volume of 21,379 shares. The stock had previously closed at $23.53.
The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $23.76 and its 200-day moving average price is $26.33.
