AECOM (NYSE:ACM) Upgraded at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of AECOM (NYSE:ACM – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning.

Several other equities analysts also recently commented on ACM. Argus increased their target price on shares of AECOM from $80.00 to $82.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 15th. Barclays raised their price target on AECOM from $82.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Friday, December 17th. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on AECOM from $78.00 to $88.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 14th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC raised their price target on AECOM from $100.00 to $110.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 6th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, AECOM presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $85.00.

Get AECOM alerts:

AECOM stock opened at $75.52 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 1.08. The company has a market capitalization of $10.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 52.81, a PEG ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 1.48. AECOM has a one year low of $58.36 and a one year high of $79.97. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $74.22 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $71.75.

AECOM ( NYSE:ACM Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, February 7th. The construction company reported $0.89 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $3.27 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.47 billion. AECOM had a net margin of 1.57% and a return on equity of 16.26%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 1.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.62 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that AECOM will post 3.4 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 22nd. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 6th will be given a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.79%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 5th. AECOM’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 41.96%.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in AECOM by 16.7% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 602,897 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $38,176,000 after purchasing an additional 86,352 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its stake in AECOM by 31.1% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,139,572 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $72,158,000 after purchasing an additional 270,603 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its stake in AECOM by 44.8% during the third quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 585 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 181 shares during the period. Kestra Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in AECOM during the third quarter worth about $268,000. Finally, Tompkins Financial Corp bought a new position in AECOM during the third quarter worth about $51,000. 86.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

AECOM Company Profile (Get Rating)

AECOM, together with its subsidiaries, provides professional infrastructure consulting services for governments, businesses, and organizations in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It operates through three segments: Americas, International, and AECOM Capital. The company offers planning, consulting, architectural and engineering design, construction and program management, and investment and development services to commercial and government clients.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for AECOM Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AECOM and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.