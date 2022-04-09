Aegis Trims Power REIT (NYSEAMERICAN:PW) Target Price to $68.00

Power REIT (NYSEAMERICAN:PW – Get Rating) had its price target lowered by Aegis from $86.00 to $68.00 in a report released on Tuesday morning, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

Power REIT stock opened at $34.96 on Tuesday. Power REIT has a one year low of $33.64 and a one year high of $81.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 11.15 and a quick ratio of 11.15. The stock has a market cap of $117.75 million, a PE ratio of 21.45 and a beta of 0.39.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in PW. AdvisorShares Investments LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Power REIT by 41.6% during the fourth quarter. AdvisorShares Investments LLC now owns 357,027 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $24,596,000 after purchasing an additional 104,922 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its position in shares of Power REIT by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 112,035 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $7,718,000 after acquiring an additional 2,093 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in shares of Power REIT by 14.7% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 105,301 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $7,254,000 after acquiring an additional 13,505 shares in the last quarter. Mariner Investment Group LLC boosted its holdings in Power REIT by 621.8% during the fourth quarter. Mariner Investment Group LLC now owns 62,135 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,280,000 after purchasing an additional 53,527 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Power REIT by 155.3% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 25,106 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,729,000 after purchasing an additional 15,272 shares during the last quarter. 41.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Power REIT is a real estate investment trust (REIT) that owns real estate related to infrastructure assets including properties for Controlled Environment Agriculture, Renewable Energy and Transportation. Power REIT is actively seeking to expand its real estate portfolio related to Controlled Environment Agriculture.

