Aerovate Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVTE) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Brokerages

Aerovate Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVTE – Get Rating) has received an average recommendation of “Buy” from the six analysts that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $22.67.
A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. BTIG Research assumed coverage on shares of Aerovate Therapeutics in a report on Friday, February 11th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $24.00 price objective on the stock. Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $23.00 price objective on shares of Aerovate Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, March 31st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Aerovate Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 19th.
Shares of AVTE traded up $0.19 on Friday, reaching $16.66. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 19,115 shares, compared to its average volume of 82,397. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $12.24 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $13.19. Aerovate Therapeutics has a 12-month low of $7.74 and a 12-month high of $29.43.
About Aerovate Therapeutics
Aerovate Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing drugs that enhance the lives of patients with rare cardiopulmonary disease. It focuses on advancing AV-101, a dry powder inhaled formulation of imatinib for the treatment of pulmonary arterial hypertension. The company was incorporated in 2018 and is headquartered in Boston, Massachusetts.
