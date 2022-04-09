AeroVironment, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVAV) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $132.78 Million

Wall Street brokerages expect AeroVironment, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVAV – Get Rating) to announce sales of $132.78 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have provided estimates for AeroVironment’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $141.55 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $124.00 million. AeroVironment reported sales of $136.02 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 2.4%. The business is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that AeroVironment will report full year sales of $445.88 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $437.10 million to $454.66 million. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $493.74 million, with estimates ranging from $449.80 million to $537.68 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover AeroVironment.

AeroVironment (NASDAQ:AVAV – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, March 3rd. The aerospace company reported $0.32 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.02. AeroVironment had a positive return on equity of 8.14% and a negative net margin of 0.11%. The firm had revenue of $90.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $107.01 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.14 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.4% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on AVAV. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on AeroVironment from $72.00 to $95.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 17th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on AeroVironment from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, March 4th. Canaccord Genuity Group upgraded AeroVironment from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $64.00 to $85.00 in a research report on Friday, March 4th. Canaccord Genuity Group upgraded AeroVironment from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $64.00 to $85.00 in a research report on Friday, March 4th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on AeroVironment in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $87.13.

NASDAQ:AVAV traded down $1.06 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $103.09. 417,220 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 461,198. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $76.97 and a two-hundred day moving average of $76.72. AeroVironment has a 12 month low of $52.03 and a 12 month high of $115.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3,435.19 and a beta of 0.33. The company has a current ratio of 4.05, a quick ratio of 3.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30.

In related news, VP Melissa Ann Brown sold 1,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.77, for a total transaction of $90,924.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 7.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AVAV. Antonetti Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of AeroVironment in the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of AeroVironment in the 4th quarter valued at $39,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of AeroVironment by 272.0% in the 4th quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 744 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 544 shares during the period. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of AeroVironment in the 3rd quarter valued at $54,000. Finally, Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. increased its stake in shares of AeroVironment by 103.0% in the 4th quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 885 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $55,000 after buying an additional 449 shares during the period. 85.26% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

AeroVironment, Inc designs, develops, produces, delivers, and supports a portfolio of robotic systems and related services for government agencies and businesses. It operates in two segments, Unmanned Aircraft Systems (UAS) and Medium Unmanned Aircraft Systems (MUAS). The company supplies UAS, tactical missile systems, and related services primarily to organizations within the U.S.

