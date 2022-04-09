Affiliated Managers Group, Inc. (NYSE:AMG) Expected to Announce Earnings of $4.23 Per Share

Brokerages expect Affiliated Managers Group, Inc. (NYSE:AMG – Get Rating) to post earnings per share of $4.23 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have provided estimates for Affiliated Managers Group’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $3.91 to $4.35. Affiliated Managers Group reported earnings of $4.28 per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 1.2%. The company is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Affiliated Managers Group will report full year earnings of $18.91 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $17.99 to $19.54. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of $20.88 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $20.11 to $21.60. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Affiliated Managers Group.

Affiliated Managers Group (NYSE:AMG – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 7th. The asset manager reported $6.10 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.81 by $0.29. The business had revenue of $691.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $626.11 million. Affiliated Managers Group had a return on equity of 23.53% and a net margin of 23.45%. The business’s revenue was up 24.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $4.22 EPS.

A number of research firms have commented on AMG. Bank of America began coverage on Affiliated Managers Group in a report on Thursday, December 16th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $186.00 target price for the company. Citigroup lifted their price objective on Affiliated Managers Group from $275.00 to $280.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. StockNews.com began coverage on Affiliated Managers Group in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on Affiliated Managers Group from $183.00 to $158.00 in a research report on Thursday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Affiliated Managers Group has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $211.29.

Shares of AMG traded down $1.44 on Friday, reaching $133.59. The stock had a trading volume of 344,997 shares, compared to its average volume of 273,798. Affiliated Managers Group has a 12-month low of $121.40 and a 12-month high of $191.62. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.74 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $139.46 and a 200-day simple moving average of $154.58.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 3rd. Investors of record on Thursday, February 17th were paid a $0.01 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 16th. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.03%. Affiliated Managers Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 0.30%.

In other news, Director Tracy P. Palandjian bought 3,700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 22nd. The shares were bought at an average price of $137.67 per share, with a total value of $509,379.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Reuben Jeffery III bought 3,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 15th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $143.96 per share, for a total transaction of $503,860.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its holdings in Affiliated Managers Group by 70.2% in the fourth quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 206 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 85 shares during the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. increased its holdings in Affiliated Managers Group by 47.1% in the fourth quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 325 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $53,000 after buying an additional 104 shares during the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. increased its holdings in Affiliated Managers Group by 121.3% in the fourth quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 385 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $63,000 after buying an additional 211 shares during the last quarter. KBC Group NV purchased a new position in Affiliated Managers Group in the fourth quarter valued at $67,000. Finally, Confluence Wealth Services Inc. purchased a new position in Affiliated Managers Group in the fourth quarter valued at $79,000. 96.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Affiliated Managers Group Company Profile

Affiliated Managers Group, Inc is an asset management company with equity investments in boutique investment management firms. It provides assistance on strategic matters, marketing, distribution, product development, and operations. The company was founded by William J. Nutt in December 1993 and is headquartered in West Palm Beach, FL.

