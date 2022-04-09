AGF Investments Inc. Boosts Holdings in Vir Biotechnology, Inc. (NASDAQ:VIR)

AGF Investments Inc. increased its holdings in Vir Biotechnology, Inc. (NASDAQ:VIR – Get Rating) by 201.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 10,846 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,246 shares during the period. AGF Investments Inc.’s holdings in Vir Biotechnology were worth $454,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Temasek Holdings Private Ltd lifted its holdings in Vir Biotechnology by 2.7% in the 3rd quarter. Temasek Holdings Private Ltd now owns 5,761,045 shares of the company’s stock worth $250,721,000 after purchasing an additional 149,170 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Vir Biotechnology by 3.6% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,159,629 shares of the company’s stock worth $224,548,000 after acquiring an additional 177,991 shares in the last quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. raised its holdings in shares of Vir Biotechnology by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 3,915,501 shares of the company’s stock worth $163,942,000 after acquiring an additional 15,809 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its holdings in shares of Vir Biotechnology by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 2,137,492 shares of the company’s stock worth $93,024,000 after acquiring an additional 16,466 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vir Biotechnology by 2.4% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,195,758 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,039,000 after acquiring an additional 28,418 shares in the last quarter. 71.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Vir Biotechnology stock traded down $0.66 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $22.17. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,049,287 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,033,588. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $26.81 and its 200-day simple moving average is $34.47. Vir Biotechnology, Inc. has a 52-week low of $20.52 and a 52-week high of $58.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.71, a PEG ratio of 0.53 and a beta of -0.97.

Vir Biotechnology ( NASDAQ:VIR Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported $3.92 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.60 by $1.32. The company had revenue of $812.75 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $622.90 million. Vir Biotechnology had a return on equity of 57.20% and a net margin of 48.26%. The firm’s revenue was up 46771.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.83) earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Vir Biotechnology, Inc. will post 3.91 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CEO George A. Scangos sold 10,024 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.93, for a total transaction of $320,066.32. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Vicki L. Sato sold 15,173 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.39, for a total value of $567,318.47. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 53,010 shares of company stock worth $1,792,354 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 37.20% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on VIR. Robert W. Baird raised Vir Biotechnology from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the company from $36.00 to $28.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd. HC Wainwright cut their target price on Vir Biotechnology from $300.00 to $200.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 30th. Needham & Company LLC cut their target price on Vir Biotechnology from $80.00 to $45.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 28th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Vir Biotechnology from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd. Finally, TheStreet downgraded Vir Biotechnology from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Monday, March 28th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $67.29.

Vir Biotechnology, Inc, a commercial-stage immunology company, develops therapeutic products to treat and prevent serious infectious diseases. It develops Sotrovimab (VIR-7832), a SARS-CoV-2-neutralizing mAbs to treat and prevent COVID-19 infection under the Xevudy brand; VIR-2218 and VIR-3434 for the treatment of hepatitis B virus; VIR-2482 for the prevention of influenza A virus; and VIR-1111 for the prevention of human immunodeficiency virus.

