AGF Investments Inc. Buys 135,191 Shares of Ford Motor (NYSE:F)

AGF Investments Inc. boosted its stake in Ford Motor (NYSE:F – Get Rating) by 186.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 207,558 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock after acquiring an additional 135,191 shares during the period. AGF Investments Inc.’s holdings in Ford Motor were worth $4,311,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Ford Motor by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 266,501,882 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $3,773,664,000 after buying an additional 4,484,696 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Ford Motor by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 65,225,928 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $920,978,000 after buying an additional 1,163,802 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of Ford Motor by 3.9% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 27,589,244 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $390,664,000 after buying an additional 1,036,400 shares in the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its position in shares of Ford Motor by 27.7% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 25,119,697 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $355,695,000 after purchasing an additional 5,447,109 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Menora Mivtachim Holdings LTD. raised its position in shares of Ford Motor by 13.1% in the 3rd quarter. Menora Mivtachim Holdings LTD. now owns 8,615,000 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $121,988,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000,000 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 50.76% of the company’s stock.

In other news, insider William Clay Ford, Jr. bought 267,697 shares of Ford Motor stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 24th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $16.81 per share, for a total transaction of $4,499,986.57. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on F. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on Ford Motor from $26.00 to $25.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 4th. Evercore ISI boosted their price objective on Ford Motor from $16.00 to $18.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded Ford Motor from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $21.00 to $26.00 in a research note on Friday, January 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on Ford Motor from $24.00 to $21.00 in a research note on Friday, February 4th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on Ford Motor from $20.00 to $23.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Ford Motor has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $19.33.

Ford Motor stock traded up $0.09 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $15.05. 75,085,830 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 70,812,936. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.82, a current ratio of 1.20 and a quick ratio of 1.07. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $17.16 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $18.40. The company has a market capitalization of $60.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.40, a PEG ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 1.11. Ford Motor has a 12-month low of $11.14 and a 12-month high of $25.87.

Ford Motor (NYSE:F – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The auto manufacturer reported $0.26 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.43 by ($0.17). Ford Motor had a return on equity of 18.55% and a net margin of 13.13%. The company had revenue of $35.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $35.02 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.34 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Ford Motor will post 1.87 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 26th will be issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.66%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, April 25th. Ford Motor’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 9.03%.

Ford Motor Company designs, manufactures, markets, and services a range of Ford trucks, cars, sport utility vehicles, electrified vehicles, and Lincoln luxury vehicles worldwide. It operates through three segments: Automotive, Mobility, and Ford Credit. The Automotive segment sells Ford and Lincoln vehicles, service parts, and accessories through distributors and dealers, as well as through dealerships to commercial fleet customers, daily rental car companies, and governments.

