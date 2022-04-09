AGF Investments Inc. Buys 2,314 Shares of Dolby Laboratories, Inc. (NYSE:DLB)

AGF Investments Inc. increased its stake in shares of Dolby Laboratories, Inc. (NYSE:DLB – Get Rating) by 128.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,114 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,314 shares during the quarter. AGF Investments Inc.’s holdings in Dolby Laboratories were worth $392,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. FDx Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Dolby Laboratories by 7.5% in the 4th quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 5,100 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $486,000 after buying an additional 354 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its stake in shares of Dolby Laboratories by 23.9% in the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 8,109 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $772,000 after buying an additional 1,566 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. raised its stake in shares of Dolby Laboratories by 24.2% in the 4th quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 4,268 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $407,000 after buying an additional 832 shares in the last quarter. Obermeyer Wood Investment Counsel Lllp raised its stake in shares of Dolby Laboratories by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. Obermeyer Wood Investment Counsel Lllp now owns 552,611 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $52,620,000 after buying an additional 5,644 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CWM LLC acquired a new position in shares of Dolby Laboratories in the 4th quarter valued at $241,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 56.84% of the company’s stock.

Get Dolby Laboratories alerts:

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on DLB. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Dolby Laboratories in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. TheStreet lowered shares of Dolby Laboratories from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday, March 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Dolby Laboratories from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $76.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, March 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Dolby Laboratories presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $95.00.

Shares of NYSE:DLB traded down $0.04 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $77.17. The stock had a trading volume of 332,104 shares, compared to its average volume of 508,028. The firm has a market cap of $7.86 billion, a PE ratio of 31.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 1.06. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $75.95 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $84.93. Dolby Laboratories, Inc. has a twelve month low of $69.18 and a twelve month high of $104.74.

Dolby Laboratories (NYSE:DLB – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The electronics maker reported $0.79 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.84 by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $351.63 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $364.12 million. Dolby Laboratories had a net margin of 20.52% and a return on equity of 9.86%. On average, equities research analysts expect that Dolby Laboratories, Inc. will post 2.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 23rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 16th were given a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 15th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.30%. Dolby Laboratories’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 40.98%.

In other news, CEO Kevin J. Yeaman sold 34,621 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.10, for a total transaction of $3,223,215.10. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Mark Andrew Sherman sold 1,798 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.23, for a total value of $138,859.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 37,750 shares of company stock valued at $3,462,312 in the last three months. Insiders own 37.06% of the company’s stock.

About Dolby Laboratories (Get Rating)

Dolby Laboratories, Inc creates audio and imaging technologies that transform entertainment and communications at the cinema, DTV, transmissions and devices, mobile devices, OTT video and music services, and home entertainment devices. The company develops and licenses its audio technologies, such as AAC & HE-AAC, a digital audio codec solution used for a range of media applications.; AVC, a digital video codec with high bandwidth efficiency used in various media devices; Dolby AC-4, an digital audio coding technology that delivers new audio experiences to a range of playback devices; and Dolby Atmos technology for cinema and a range of media devices.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Dolby Laboratories Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dolby Laboratories and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.