AGF Investments Inc. Buys 2,410 Shares of General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS)

AGF Investments Inc. raised its stake in General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS – Get Rating) by 23.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 12,563 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,410 shares during the quarter. AGF Investments Inc.’s holdings in General Mills were worth $846,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS boosted its stake in shares of General Mills by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS now owns 432,605 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,149,000 after acquiring an additional 2,799 shares during the period. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. bought a new position in shares of General Mills during the 4th quarter worth approximately $749,000. Maryland Capital Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of General Mills during the 4th quarter worth approximately $74,000. Bell Bank boosted its stake in shares of General Mills by 23.1% during the 4th quarter. Bell Bank now owns 84,806 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,714,000 after acquiring an additional 15,911 shares during the period. Finally, Folger Nolan Fleming Douglas Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of General Mills by 3.3% during the 4th quarter. Folger Nolan Fleming Douglas Capital Management Inc. now owns 12,574 shares of the company’s stock worth $847,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.72% of the company’s stock.

In other General Mills news, insider Jacqueline Williams-Roll sold 10,911 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.61, for a total value of $748,603.71. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CAO Mark A. Pallot sold 1,410 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.31, for a total value of $97,727.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 53,933 shares of company stock worth $3,731,426 in the last 90 days. 0.53% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several brokerages have recently commented on GIS. UBS Group started coverage on General Mills in a research note on Wednesday, March 30th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $69.00 target price for the company. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on General Mills from $74.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 24th. Evercore ISI restated a “hold” rating and issued a $65.00 price target on shares of General Mills in a research note on Thursday, December 23rd. StockNews.com raised General Mills from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 24th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price objective on General Mills from $70.00 to $73.00 and gave the company an “action list buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $67.09.

Shares of General Mills stock traded up $0.42 during trading on Friday, reaching $70.17. 3,998,943 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,955,930. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a current ratio of 0.74. General Mills, Inc. has a 1-year low of $56.67 and a 1-year high of $70.43. The company has a market cap of $42.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.71, a PEG ratio of 2.43 and a beta of 0.52. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $66.65 and its 200 day moving average price is $65.16.

General Mills (NYSE:GIS – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 23rd. The company reported $0.84 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.78 by $0.06. General Mills had a return on equity of 23.10% and a net margin of 12.36%. The company had revenue of $4.54 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.55 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.82 EPS. General Mills’s revenue was up .4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that General Mills, Inc. will post 3.83 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, April 8th will be given a dividend of $0.51 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 7th. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.91%. General Mills’s dividend payout ratio is currently 54.40%.

General Mills, Inc manufactures and markets branded consumer foods worldwide. The company operates in five segments: North America Retail; Convenience Stores & Foodservice; Europe & Australia; Asia & Latin America; and Pet. It offers ready-to-eat cereals, refrigerated yogurt, soup, meal kits, refrigerated and frozen dough products, dessert and baking mixes, bakery flour, frozen pizza and pizza snacks, snack bars, fruit and salty snacks, ice cream, nutrition bars, wellness beverages, and savory and grain snacks, as well as various organic products, including frozen and shelf-stable vegetables.

