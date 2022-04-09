AGF Investments Inc. Buys Shares of 21,894 Baker Hughes (NYSE:BKR)

AGF Investments Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Baker Hughes (NYSE:BKR – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 21,894 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $527,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. acquired a new stake in Baker Hughes in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Allworth Financial LP grew its stake in shares of Baker Hughes by 108.8% in the fourth quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 1,209 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 630 shares during the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC increased its position in Baker Hughes by 78.0% during the third quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 1,360 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 596 shares during the period. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Baker Hughes by 100.0% during the 4th quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,410 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 705 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. bought a new stake in Baker Hughes in the 4th quarter valued at $34,000. Institutional investors own 87.64% of the company’s stock.

In related news, major shareholder Electric Co General sold 50,097,840 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.98, for a total value of $1,301,541,883.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Uwem Ukpong sold 78,492 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.22, for a total transaction of $2,136,552.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 50,226,387 shares of company stock valued at $1,305,169,753. 0.29% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on BKR shares. UBS Group upped their price objective on shares of Baker Hughes from $28.00 to $43.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 18th. Barclays increased their target price on shares of Baker Hughes from $30.00 to $31.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of Baker Hughes from $31.00 to $33.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 21st. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of Baker Hughes from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their target price for the company from $28.00 to $43.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Baker Hughes from a “conviction-buy” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $41.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, March 22nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $33.05.

Shares of NYSE BKR traded up $1.40 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $37.52. 12,764,069 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 13,495,638. The company has a market cap of $38.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 57.33 and a beta of 1.52. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $32.62 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $27.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a current ratio of 1.65. Baker Hughes has a twelve month low of $18.75 and a twelve month high of $39.78.

Baker Hughes (NYSE:BKR – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 20th. The company reported $0.25 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.29 by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $5.52 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.50 billion. Baker Hughes had a positive return on equity of 3.14% and a negative net margin of 1.06%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up .4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.07) EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Baker Hughes will post 1.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 18th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 7th were issued a dividend of $0.18 per share. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.92%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 4th. Baker Hughes’s payout ratio is -199.99%.

Baker Hughes Co is a holding company. The firm engages in the provision of oilfield products, services, and digital solutions. It operates through the following segments: Oilfield Services (OFS), Oilfield Equipment (OFE), Turbomachinery & Process Solutions (TPS) and Digital Solutions (DS). The OFS segment provides products and services for on and offshore operations across the lifecycle of a well, ranging from drilling, evaluation, completion, production, and intervention.

