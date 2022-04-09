AGF Investments Inc. Buys Shares of 62,200 PG&E Co. (NYSE:PCG)

AGF Investments Inc. bought a new stake in shares of PG&E Co. (NYSE:PCG – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 62,200 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $755,000.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of PCG. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in PG&E by 201.0% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,308,804 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $53,990,000 after acquiring an additional 3,545,031 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC increased its holdings in PG&E by 77.7% during the 3rd quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 24,839 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $239,000 after acquiring an additional 10,858 shares in the last quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of PG&E by 17.2% during the third quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 17,468 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $168,000 after buying an additional 2,561 shares in the last quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of PG&E during the third quarter worth about $310,000. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale grew its holdings in shares of PG&E by 9.0% during the third quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 53,331 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $503,000 after buying an additional 4,423 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.38% of the company’s stock.

In other PG&E news, major shareholder Pg&E Fire Victim Trust sold 40,000,000 shares of PG&E stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.09, for a total transaction of $483,600,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.14% of the company’s stock.

PG&E stock traded up $0.50 during trading on Friday, reaching $12.84. The company had a trading volume of 27,979,296 shares, compared to its average volume of 20,517,564. PG&E Co. has a 12-month low of $8.24 and a 12-month high of $13.19. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $11.63 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $11.71. The firm has a market capitalization of $31.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -142.65, a PEG ratio of 4.51 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.80, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a current ratio of 0.64.

PG&E (NYSE:PCG – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The utilities provider reported $0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.28. The firm had revenue of $5.25 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.32 billion. PG&E had a negative net margin of 0.45% and a positive return on equity of 10.07%. PG&E’s revenue was up 10.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.21 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that PG&E Co. will post 1.09 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on PCG shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of PG&E in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of PG&E from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 22nd. Finally, Mizuho lowered their price target on shares of PG&E from $17.50 to $16.00 in a report on Monday, February 28th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $13.92.

PG&E Corporation, through its subsidiary, Pacific Gas and Electric Company, engages in the sale and delivery of electricity and natural gas to customers in northern and central California, the United States. It generates electricity using nuclear, hydroelectric, fossil fuel-fired, fuel cell, and photovoltaic sources.

