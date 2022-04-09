AGF Investments Inc. Cuts Stock Position in JD.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:JD)

AGF Investments Inc. trimmed its position in shares of JD.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:JD – Get Rating) by 4.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 45,209 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 2,291 shares during the period. AGF Investments Inc.’s holdings in JD.com were worth $3,168,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in JD. Davis Selected Advisers raised its position in shares of JD.com by 255.5% during the 3rd quarter. Davis Selected Advisers now owns 11,932,842 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $862,029,000 after buying an additional 8,575,990 shares in the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp grew its position in JD.com by 5.6% during the third quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 9,119,813 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $658,815,000 after purchasing an additional 484,401 shares in the last quarter. Coatue Management LLC lifted its stake in JD.com by 835.6% in the third quarter. Coatue Management LLC now owns 8,148,654 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $588,659,000 after acquiring an additional 7,277,722 shares during the last quarter. Krane Funds Advisors LLC lifted its stake in JD.com by 116.2% in the third quarter. Krane Funds Advisors LLC now owns 7,846,761 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $566,850,000 after acquiring an additional 4,217,735 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Carmignac Gestion lifted its stake in shares of JD.com by 2.6% in the third quarter. Carmignac Gestion now owns 7,469,101 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $539,551,000 after buying an additional 186,470 shares during the last quarter. 72.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. TheStreet cut shares of JD.com from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Monday, March 14th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of JD.com in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Barclays cut their price target on shares of JD.com from $103.00 to $99.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 11th. Atlantic Securities assumed coverage on shares of JD.com in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $100.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, HSBC lowered their target price on shares of JD.com from $100.00 to $91.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 11th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $97.07.

JD.com stock traded down $0.56 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $56.54. 10,466,375 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 23,192,096. The company has a quick ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. JD.com, Inc. has a 12 month low of $41.56 and a 12 month high of $92.69. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $65.71 and its 200-day moving average is $73.08. The stock has a market cap of $75.59 billion, a P/E ratio of -148.79 and a beta of 0.65.

JD.com (NASDAQ:JD – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 10th. The information services provider reported $2.21 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.10 by $2.11. The company had revenue of $275.91 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $273.82 billion. JD.com had a positive return on equity of 3.99% and a negative net margin of 0.39%. JD.com’s quarterly revenue was up 23.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.09 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that JD.com, Inc. will post 1.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

JD.com, Inc provides supply chain-based technologies and services in the People's Republic of China. It operates through three segments: JD Retail, JD Logistics, and New Businesses. The company offers computers, communication, and consumer electronics products, as well as home appliances; and general merchandise products comprising food, beverage and fresh produce, baby and maternity products, furniture and household goods, cosmetics and other personal care items, pharmaceutical and healthcare products, books, automobile accessories, apparel and footwear, bags, and jewelry.

