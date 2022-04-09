AGF Investments Inc. Has $5.08 Million Stake in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE)

AGF Investments Inc. lowered its position in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE – Get Rating) by 9.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 8,953 shares of the software company’s stock after selling 909 shares during the period. AGF Investments Inc.’s holdings in Adobe were worth $5,077,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Maverick Capital Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Adobe by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd. now owns 161,469 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $92,961,000 after acquiring an additional 2,539 shares during the period. Welch & Forbes LLC lifted its position in shares of Adobe by 4.1% during the 4th quarter. Welch & Forbes LLC now owns 82,260 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $46,646,000 after acquiring an additional 3,210 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of Adobe by 3.1% during the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,191,600 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $686,056,000 after acquiring an additional 35,882 shares during the period. Chicago Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of Adobe by 5.8% during the 3rd quarter. Chicago Capital LLC now owns 5,624 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $3,238,000 after acquiring an additional 308 shares during the period. Finally, Vestor Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of Adobe by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. Vestor Capital LLC now owns 31,739 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $18,272,000 after acquiring an additional 222 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.70% of the company’s stock.

ADBE traded down $7.38 on Friday, reaching $445.34. The company had a trading volume of 2,260,308 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,421,964. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $461.19 and a 200 day simple moving average of $551.60. The company has a market cap of $210.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.22, a P/E/G ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.04. Adobe Inc. has a 52-week low of $407.94 and a 52-week high of $699.54.

Adobe ( NASDAQ:ADBE Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, March 22nd. The software company reported $3.37 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.34 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $4.26 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.24 billion. Adobe had a net margin of 29.90% and a return on equity of 36.47%. Adobe’s quarterly revenue was up 9.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.64 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Adobe Inc. will post 11.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, EVP Dana Rao sold 5,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $507.25, for a total value of $2,688,425.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director John E. Warnock sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $518.73, for a total transaction of $2,074,920.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 22,517 shares of company stock worth $11,236,276 over the last ninety days. 0.23% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

ADBE has been the topic of a number of research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on shares of Adobe from $660.00 to $575.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 23rd. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Adobe from $652.00 to $591.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 23rd. Oppenheimer lowered their price objective on shares of Adobe from $660.00 to $560.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 23rd. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on shares of Adobe from $600.00 to $545.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 23rd. Finally, Mizuho lowered their price objective on shares of Adobe from $685.00 to $600.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 11th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $590.24.

Adobe Inc operates as a diversified software company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Digital Media, Digital Experience, and Publishing and Advertising. The Digital Media segment offers products, services, and solutions that enable individuals, teams, and enterprises to create, publish, and promote content; and Document Cloud, a unified cloud-based document services platform.

