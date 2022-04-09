AGF Investments Inc. Has $5.85 Million Holdings in Meta Platforms Inc. (NASDAQ:FB)

AGF Investments Inc. cut its stake in Meta Platforms Inc. (NASDAQ:FB – Get Rating) by 17.3% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 17,402 shares of the social networking company’s stock after selling 3,648 shares during the quarter. AGF Investments Inc.’s holdings in Meta Platforms were worth $5,853,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Carderock Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Meta Platforms during the 3rd quarter valued at $31,000. Benjamin Edwards Inc. bought a new position in Meta Platforms during the third quarter worth about $33,000. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Meta Platforms by 58.0% in the 3rd quarter. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC now owns 139 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 51 shares during the period. Lountzis Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Meta Platforms by 57.0% in the 3rd quarter. Lountzis Asset Management LLC now owns 157 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 57 shares during the period. Finally, Maryland Capital Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Meta Platforms in the 4th quarter valued at about $58,000. 65.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on FB. Evercore ISI lowered their target price on Meta Platforms from $430.00 to $350.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. Moffett Nathanson lowered their target price on Meta Platforms from $420.00 to $380.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. TheStreet downgraded Meta Platforms from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Friday, March 4th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on Meta Platforms from $400.00 to $350.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. Finally, KeyCorp lowered their target price on Meta Platforms from $420.00 to $280.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have issued a hold rating, thirty-three have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $336.96.

NASDAQ FB traded down $0.62 on Friday, reaching $222.33. The company had a trading volume of 18,363,991 shares, compared to its average volume of 30,596,086. The firm has a market cap of $605.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.11, a P/E/G ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 1.39. Meta Platforms Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $185.82 and a fifty-two week high of $384.33. The business has a 50 day moving average of $217.78 and a two-hundred day moving average of $291.77.

Meta Platforms (NASDAQ:FB – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 2nd. The social networking company reported $3.67 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.78 by ($0.11). The company had revenue of $33.67 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $33.44 billion. Meta Platforms had a net margin of 33.38% and a return on equity of 29.71%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $3.88 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Meta Platforms Inc. will post 12.56 EPS for the current year.

In other Meta Platforms news, CFO David M. Wehner sold 1,095 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $217.70, for a total transaction of $238,381.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Jennifer Newstead sold 250 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $328.72, for a total transaction of $82,180.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 7,299 shares of company stock worth $1,624,671 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 14.01% of the company’s stock.

Meta Platforms, Inc, engages in the development of social media applications. It builds technology that helps people connect, find communities, and grow businesses. It operates through the Family of Apps (FoA) and Reality Labs (RL) segments. The FoA segment consists of Facebook, Instagram, Messenger, WhatsApp, and other services.

