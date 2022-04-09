AGF Investments Inc. Has $8.72 Million Stock Holdings in iShares MSCI Singapore ETF (NYSEARCA:EWS)

AGF Investments Inc. decreased its position in shares of iShares MSCI Singapore ETF (NYSEARCA:EWS – Get Rating) by 55.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 407,806 shares of the company’s stock after selling 517,290 shares during the quarter. AGF Investments Inc. owned approximately 1.49% of iShares MSCI Singapore ETF worth $8,723,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd bought a new position in iShares MSCI Singapore ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $9,128,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC bought a new position in iShares MSCI Singapore ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $204,000. Millburn Ridgefield Corp lifted its stake in iShares MSCI Singapore ETF by 13.4% in the fourth quarter. Millburn Ridgefield Corp now owns 303,868 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,500,000 after buying an additional 35,790 shares in the last quarter. Sepio Capital LP lifted its stake in iShares MSCI Singapore ETF by 23.7% in the fourth quarter. Sepio Capital LP now owns 204,138 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,367,000 after buying an additional 39,091 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Summit Place Financial Advisors LLC lifted its stake in iShares MSCI Singapore ETF by 3.5% in the fourth quarter. Summit Place Financial Advisors LLC now owns 41,595 shares of the company’s stock valued at $890,000 after buying an additional 1,425 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA EWS traded down $0.13 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $20.56. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 709,579 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,297,807. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $20.86 and a 200-day simple moving average of $22.05. iShares MSCI Singapore ETF has a fifty-two week low of $18.53 and a fifty-two week high of $24.52.

iShares MSCI Singapore ETF, formerly iShares MSCI Singapore Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange traded fund (ETF). The Funds seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of the MSCI Singapore Index (the Underlying Index). The Underlying Index consists of stocks traded primarily on the Singapore Stock Exchange.

