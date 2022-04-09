AGF Investments Inc. Increases Stock Holdings in The Allstate Co. (NYSE:ALL)

AGF Investments Inc. raised its stake in The Allstate Co. (NYSE:ALL – Get Rating) by 27.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,402 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,155 shares during the quarter. AGF Investments Inc.’s holdings in Allstate were worth $636,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in ALL. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Allstate by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 139,092 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $17,707,000 after buying an additional 2,178 shares during the period. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators raised its holdings in Allstate by 122.9% during the third quarter. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators now owns 7,855 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,000,000 after purchasing an additional 4,331 shares during the last quarter. Mariner LLC raised its holdings in Allstate by 4.7% during the third quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 21,934 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $2,792,000 after purchasing an additional 986 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its holdings in Allstate by 8.8% during the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 164,870 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $21,115,000 after purchasing an additional 13,337 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lorne Steinberg Wealth Management Inc. raised its holdings in Allstate by 1.6% during the third quarter. Lorne Steinberg Wealth Management Inc. now owns 45,755 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $5,825,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 74.65% of the company’s stock.

Get Allstate alerts:

In other Allstate news, Director Judith A. Sprieser sold 1,652 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $121.25, for a total transaction of $200,305.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CAO John C. Pintozzi sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $123.87, for a total value of $371,610.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 30,300 shares of company stock valued at $3,715,590. Company insiders own 1.56% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:ALL traded up $1.52 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $141.93. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,682,295 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,127,511. The firm has a market cap of $39.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.53 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a quick ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 0.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The Allstate Co. has a 1 year low of $106.11 and a 1 year high of $142.47. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $128.80 and a 200 day moving average price of $122.97.

Allstate (NYSE:ALL – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 2nd. The insurance provider reported $2.75 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.74 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $10.85 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.98 billion. Allstate had a return on equity of 16.60% and a net margin of 3.16%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $5.87 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that The Allstate Co. will post 10.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 28th were given a $0.85 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 25th. This represents a $3.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.40%. This is an increase from Allstate’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.81. Allstate’s payout ratio is currently 66.67%.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Raymond James raised Allstate from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $145.00 to $165.00 in a report on Friday, March 18th. Zacks Investment Research raised Allstate from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $104.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, March 10th. UBS Group raised Allstate from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $126.00 to $149.00 in a report on Monday, February 14th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised Allstate from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $111.00 to $142.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Finally, Barclays cut their price target on Allstate from $123.00 to $119.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $136.00.

About Allstate (Get Rating)

The Allstate Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides property and casualty, and other insurance products in the United States and Canada. The company operates through Allstate Protection; Protection Services; Allstate Health and Benefits; and Run-off Property-Liability segments. The Allstate Protection segment offers private passenger auto and homeowners insurance; specialty auto products, including motorcycle, trailer, motor home, and off-road vehicle insurance; other personal lines products, such as renter, condominium, landlord, boat, umbrella, and manufactured home and stand-alone scheduled personal property; and commercial lines products under the Allstate and Encompass brand names.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ALL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Allstate Co. (NYSE:ALL – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Allstate Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Allstate and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.