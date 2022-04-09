AGF Investments Inc. Invests $6.98 Million in Huntsman Co. (NYSE:HUN)

AGF Investments Inc. acquired a new position in Huntsman Co. (NYSE:HUN – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 200,000 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,976,000. AGF Investments Inc. owned 0.09% of Huntsman at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Starboard Value LP purchased a new position in shares of Huntsman in the 3rd quarter worth about $343,189,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of Huntsman by 24.6% in the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 7,314,372 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $216,437,000 after buying an additional 1,444,358 shares in the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Huntsman by 7.0% in the third quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 5,423,168 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $160,471,000 after buying an additional 352,574 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. grew its stake in shares of Huntsman by 26.4% in the third quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 4,058,993 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $120,105,000 after buying an additional 848,352 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Huntsman by 7.6% in the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,834,940 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $83,886,000 after buying an additional 200,802 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.65% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on HUN shares. Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on Huntsman from $46.00 to $49.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 16th. Alembic Global Advisors restated a “buy” rating and set a $48.00 price objective on shares of Huntsman in a research note on Monday, February 28th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Huntsman from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $37.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. Bank of America started coverage on Huntsman in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Huntsman from $40.00 to $47.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $47.64.

Shares of HUN traded up $0.23 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $34.55. The stock had a trading volume of 2,101,903 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,562,143. The company has a market cap of $7.41 billion, a PE ratio of 7.29, a PEG ratio of 0.71 and a beta of 1.13. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $38.13 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $34.80. The company has a quick ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 1.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. Huntsman Co. has a fifty-two week low of $24.09 and a fifty-two week high of $41.65.

Huntsman (NYSE:HUN – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 15th. The basic materials company reported $0.95 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $2.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.18 billion. Huntsman had a return on equity of 19.44% and a net margin of 12.36%. The business’s revenue was up 38.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.51 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Huntsman Co. will post 4.02 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 15th were issued a $0.2125 dividend. This is an increase from Huntsman’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.19. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 14th. This represents a $0.85 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.46%. Huntsman’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 17.93%.

Huntsman announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock repurchase program on Monday, March 28th that authorizes the company to repurchase $2.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the basic materials company to reacquire up to 24.4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are generally an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

Huntsman Corp. engages in the manufacturing of differentiated organic chemical products. It operates through the following segments: Polyurethanes, Performance Products, Advanced Materials, and Textile Effects. The Polyurethanes segment manufactures and markets polyurethane chemicals, including MDI products, PO, polyols, PG, TPU, aniline, and MTBE.

