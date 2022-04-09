AGF Investments Inc. Purchases 10,943 Shares of Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN)

AGF Investments Inc. lifted its position in Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN – Get Rating) by 20.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 64,118 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,943 shares during the quarter. AGF Investments Inc.’s holdings in Eaton were worth $11,081,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Congress Asset Management Co. MA increased its stake in Eaton by 35,936.5% during the third quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA now owns 620,548 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $92,654,000 after acquiring an additional 618,826 shares during the last quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in Eaton by 23,049.6% during the third quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 600,268 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $357,000 after acquiring an additional 597,675 shares during the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB increased its stake in Eaton by 97.7% during the third quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 896,084 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $137,526,000 after acquiring an additional 442,731 shares during the last quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Eaton by 1,647.3% during the third quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC now owns 441,882 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $65,977,000 after acquiring an additional 416,592 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Scout Investments Inc. increased its stake in Eaton by 481.2% during the fourth quarter. Scout Investments Inc. now owns 401,788 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $69,437,000 after acquiring an additional 332,661 shares during the last quarter. 77.41% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Eaton news, Director Sandra Pianalto purchased 243 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 8th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $151.58 per share, with a total value of $36,833.94. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Joao V. Faria sold 11,852 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.00, for a total transaction of $1,777,800.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.56% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of ETN stock traded down $0.69 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $145.18. 1,644,360 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,686,840. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $152.15 and its 200-day moving average is $160.41. The company has a market cap of $58.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.19, a P/E/G ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. Eaton Co. plc has a fifty-two week low of $137.56 and a fifty-two week high of $175.72.

Eaton (NYSE:ETN – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Friday, February 4th. The industrial products company reported $1.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.71 by $0.01. Eaton had a return on equity of 16.90% and a net margin of 10.92%. The firm had revenue of $4.80 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.91 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.28 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 2.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that Eaton Co. plc will post 7.49 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 31st. Investors of record on Friday, March 11th were given a $0.81 dividend. This represents a $3.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.23%. This is an increase from Eaton’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.76. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 10th. Eaton’s dividend payout ratio is presently 60.67%.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the company. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on Eaton from $184.00 to $186.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, February 7th. William Blair restated a “market perform” rating on shares of Eaton in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd. StockNews.com upgraded Eaton from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on Eaton from $180.00 to $165.00 in a research report on Monday, February 7th. Finally, Barclays lowered their price target on Eaton from $162.00 to $155.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 4th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $176.00.

Eaton Corporation plc operates as a power management company worldwide. The company's Electrical Americas and Electrical Global segment provides electrical components, industrial components, power distribution and assemblies, residential products, single and three phase power quality and connectivity products, wiring devices, circuit protection products, utility power distribution products, power reliability equipment, and services, as well as hazardous duty electrical equipment, emergency lighting, fire detection, explosion-proof instrumentation, and structural support systems.

