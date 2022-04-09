AGF Investments Inc. Purchases Shares of 6,335 Chesapeake Energy Co. (NASDAQ:CHK)

AGF Investments Inc. bought a new position in shares of Chesapeake Energy Co. (NASDAQ:CHK – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 6,335 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $409,000.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of CHK. River Road Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Chesapeake Energy during the fourth quarter worth about $22,781,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its holdings in Chesapeake Energy by 34.9% during the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 31,860 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,056,000 after purchasing an additional 8,243 shares during the last quarter. Xponance Inc. boosted its holdings in Chesapeake Energy by 7.2% during the fourth quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 4,980 shares of the company’s stock worth $321,000 after purchasing an additional 334 shares during the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new position in Chesapeake Energy during the fourth quarter worth about $3,556,000. Finally, LSV Asset Management purchased a new position in Chesapeake Energy during the fourth quarter worth about $323,000.

CHK has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Chesapeake Energy from $88.00 to $98.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 8th. Siebert Williams Shank initiated coverage on shares of Chesapeake Energy in a research note on Monday, December 27th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $90.00 target price on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Chesapeake Energy from $88.00 to $98.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, March 14th. Wolfe Research upped their price target on shares of Chesapeake Energy from $104.00 to $111.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Johnson Rice upgraded shares of Chesapeake Energy from an “accumulate” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $89.55.

Chesapeake Energy stock traded up $1.56 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $92.17. 1,886,131 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,857,537. The company’s fifty day moving average is $77.53 and its 200-day moving average is $68.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 0.86. Chesapeake Energy Co. has a 52 week low of $44.31 and a 52 week high of $92.90.

Chesapeake Energy (NASDAQ:CHK – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 22nd. The company reported $2.39 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.48 by ($0.09). Chesapeake Energy had a return on equity of 160.87% and a net margin of 108.93%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($42.54) EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Chesapeake Energy Co. will post 11.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 22nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 7th were issued a $0.438 dividend. This is a positive change from Chesapeake Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.44. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 4th. This represents a $1.75 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.90%.

Chesapeake Energy Corporation, an independent exploration and production company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of properties for the production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids from underground reservoirs in the United States. The company holds interests in natural gas resource plays in the Marcellus Shale in the northern Appalachian Basin in Pennsylvania and the Haynesville/Bossier Shales in northwestern Louisiana; and the liquids-rich resource play in the Eagle Ford Shale in South Texas.

