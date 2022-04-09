AGF Investments Inc. Sells 1,216 Shares of ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW)

AGF Investments Inc. decreased its position in shares of ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW – Get Rating) by 53.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,050 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 1,216 shares during the quarter. AGF Investments Inc.’s holdings in ServiceNow were worth $682,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NOW. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in ServiceNow by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 7,277,395 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $3,999,292,000 after purchasing an additional 86,441 shares during the last quarter. Covenant Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of ServiceNow by 2.8% in the 3rd quarter. Covenant Asset Management LLC now owns 2,788 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $1,735,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC increased its stake in shares of ServiceNow by 47.1% in the 3rd quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 909 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $566,000 after acquiring an additional 291 shares in the last quarter. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of ServiceNow in the 3rd quarter valued at $50,000. Finally, V Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in ServiceNow by 4.1% in the 3rd quarter. V Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 504 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $314,000 after purchasing an additional 20 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.63% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently issued reports on NOW shares. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of ServiceNow from $807.00 to $810.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on shares of ServiceNow from $850.00 to $800.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price target on shares of ServiceNow from $765.00 to $700.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on shares of ServiceNow from $820.00 to $700.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 21st. Finally, Oppenheimer cut their price objective on shares of ServiceNow from $775.00 to $660.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 27th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and twenty-seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $686.52.

Shares of NYSE NOW traded down $14.18 during trading on Friday, reaching $515.60. The company had a trading volume of 1,240,991 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,470,956. ServiceNow, Inc. has a 12-month low of $448.27 and a 12-month high of $707.60. The stock has a market cap of $103.12 billion, a PE ratio of 452.28, a P/E/G ratio of 10.15 and a beta of 1.04. The business’s 50-day moving average is $563.04 and its 200 day moving average is $607.37. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40.

ServiceNow (NYSE:NOW – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 26th. The information technology services provider reported $0.29 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22 by $0.07. ServiceNow had a return on equity of 9.43% and a net margin of 3.90%. The firm had revenue of $1.61 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.60 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.16 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that ServiceNow, Inc. will post 1.86 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Frederic B. Luddy sold 6,600 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $556.81, for a total transaction of $3,674,946.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Christopher Bedi sold 700 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $581.04, for a total value of $406,728.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 47,686 shares of company stock worth $27,320,806. Insiders own 0.35% of the company’s stock.

ServiceNow, Inc provides enterprise cloud computing solutions that defines, structures, consolidates, manages, and automates services for enterprises worldwide. It operates the Now platform for workflow automation, artificial intelligence, machine learning, robotic process automation, performance analytics, electronic service catalogs and portals, configuration management systems, data benchmarking, encryption, and collaboration and development tools.

