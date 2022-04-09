AGF Investments Inc. Sells 1,564 Shares of Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX)

AGF Investments Inc. lessened its position in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX – Get Rating) by 4.6% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 32,478 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 1,564 shares during the quarter. AGF Investments Inc.’s holdings in Chevron were worth $3,811,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Bellwether Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Chevron during the third quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Chevron by 63.5% during the third quarter. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC now owns 260 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 101 shares during the last quarter. Avondale Wealth Management bought a new stake in Chevron during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Chevron in the third quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, Magnolia Capital Management Ltd. purchased a new position in Chevron during the 4th quarter valued at about $47,000. 65.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:CVX traded up $2.83 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $169.93. 10,801,182 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 14,370,154. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. Chevron Co. has a fifty-two week low of $92.86 and a fifty-two week high of $174.76. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $152.59 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $128.63. The firm has a market cap of $330.95 billion, a PE ratio of 20.88, a P/E/G ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 1.14.

Chevron ( NYSE:CVX Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Friday, January 28th. The oil and gas company reported $2.56 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.11 by ($0.55). Chevron had a return on equity of 11.50% and a net margin of 9.62%. The company had revenue of $48.22 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $45.22 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.01) EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 91.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Chevron Co. will post 13.75 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 16th were given a dividend of $1.42 per share. This represents a $5.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.34%. This is a boost from Chevron’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.34. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 15th. Chevron’s dividend payout ratio is currently 69.78%.

CVX has been the topic of several analyst reports. Raymond James upped their price objective on Chevron from $150.00 to $173.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of Chevron from $145.00 to $152.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 25th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of Chevron from $150.00 to $184.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, March 11th. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of Chevron from $140.00 to $170.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Finally, Bank of America lifted their price target on shares of Chevron from $154.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Chevron currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $158.36.

In other news, VP R. Hewitt Pate sold 300 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.00, for a total value of $39,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, VP Colin E. Parfitt sold 31,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.00, for a total transaction of $4,340,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 591,615 shares of company stock worth $79,871,232 over the last three months. Insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in integrated energy and chemicals operations worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, production, and transportation of crude oil and natural gas; processing, liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; and transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas, as well as operates a gas-to-liquids plant.

