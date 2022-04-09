AGF Investments LLC Acquires 862 Shares of Anthem, Inc. (NYSE:ANTM)

AGF Investments LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Anthem, Inc. (NYSE:ANTM – Get Rating) by 156.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,413 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 862 shares during the period. AGF Investments LLC’s holdings in Anthem were worth $655,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sound View Wealth Advisors Group LLC increased its holdings in Anthem by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. Sound View Wealth Advisors Group LLC now owns 1,267 shares of the company’s stock worth $587,000 after acquiring an additional 24 shares during the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP increased its holdings in Anthem by 35.3% in the 4th quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 92 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 24 shares during the last quarter. Telemus Capital LLC increased its holdings in Anthem by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. Telemus Capital LLC now owns 1,467 shares of the company’s stock worth $680,000 after acquiring an additional 25 shares during the last quarter. Venture Visionary Partners LLC grew its holdings in Anthem by 2.6% during the 3rd quarter. Venture Visionary Partners LLC now owns 1,035 shares of the company’s stock valued at $385,000 after buying an additional 26 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Childress Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Anthem by 3.9% during the 3rd quarter. Childress Capital Advisors LLC now owns 688 shares of the company’s stock valued at $256,000 after buying an additional 26 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.97% of the company’s stock.

Get Anthem alerts:

NYSE:ANTM traded up $6.01 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $520.67. The stock had a trading volume of 1,368,545 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,329,391. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $467.31 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $439.03. The stock has a market capitalization of $131.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.06, a P/E/G ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 1.05. Anthem, Inc. has a one year low of $353.53 and a one year high of $526.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a current ratio of 1.47.

Anthem ( NYSE:ANTM Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 26th. The company reported $5.14 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $5.11 by $0.03. Anthem had a return on equity of 18.20% and a net margin of 4.40%. The company had revenue of $36 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $36.47 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.54 EPS. Anthem’s quarterly revenue was up 14.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that Anthem, Inc. will post 28.49 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 25th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 10th were given a $1.13 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 9th. This represents a $4.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.87%. Anthem’s payout ratio is currently 20.71%.

A number of research firms have weighed in on ANTM. Mizuho raised Anthem from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $450.00 to $510.00 in a report on Monday, December 20th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Anthem from $561.00 to $518.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 28th. Truist Financial lifted their target price on Anthem from $540.00 to $590.00 in a report on Thursday. StockNews.com began coverage on Anthem in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Finally, SVB Leerink lifted their target price on Anthem from $465.00 to $483.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 15th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $494.43.

In related news, CAO Ronald W. Penczek sold 2,763 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $453.48, for a total transaction of $1,252,965.24. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CAO Ronald W. Penczek sold 2,423 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $463.68, for a total value of $1,123,496.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 22,889 shares of company stock valued at $10,532,411 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

Anthem Profile (Get Rating)

Anthem, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a health benefits company in the United States. It operates through four segments: Commercial & Specialty Business, Government Business, IngenioRx, and Other. The company offers a spectrum of network-based managed care health benefit plans to large and small groups, individuals, Medicaid, and Medicare markets.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Anthem Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Anthem and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.