AGF Investments LLC Acquires 9,504 Shares of Nielsen Holdings plc (NYSE:NLSN)

AGF Investments LLC grew its stake in Nielsen Holdings plc (NYSE:NLSN – Get Rating) by 32.5% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 38,720 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 9,504 shares during the period. AGF Investments LLC’s holdings in Nielsen were worth $794,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in Nielsen by 7.8% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 12,137,142 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $299,423,000 after buying an additional 873,407 shares during the period. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund boosted its holdings in Nielsen by 1.8% during the third quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 30,023 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $576,000 after purchasing an additional 524 shares during the last quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in Nielsen by 9.5% in the third quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 24,796 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $476,000 after acquiring an additional 2,161 shares during the last quarter. Strs Ohio lifted its stake in shares of Nielsen by 7.7% during the 3rd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 101,848 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,954,000 after buying an additional 7,306 shares during the last quarter. Finally, WINTON GROUP Ltd bought a new position in Nielsen during the third quarter worth about $565,000. Institutional investors own 99.43% of the company’s stock.

Get Nielsen alerts:

Shares of NYSE:NLSN remained flat at $$27.75 on Friday. The stock had a trading volume of 16,130,237 shares, compared to its average volume of 19,659,728. Nielsen Holdings plc has a 1 year low of $16.02 and a 1 year high of $28.42. The company has a current ratio of 1.74, a quick ratio of 1.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $20.83 and a 200 day moving average price of $20.44. The company has a market capitalization of $9.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.39 and a beta of 1.51.

Nielsen ( NYSE:NLSN Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 28th. The business services provider reported $0.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.12. Nielsen had a return on equity of 18.79% and a net margin of 27.51%. The business had revenue of $894.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $898.15 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.50 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 46.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Nielsen Holdings plc will post 1.78 EPS for the current year.

Nielsen announced that its board has approved a share repurchase plan on Monday, February 28th that allows the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the business services provider to purchase up to 16% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are typically an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 17th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 3rd were issued a $0.06 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 2nd. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.86%. Nielsen’s dividend payout ratio is presently 8.99%.

In related news, major shareholder Windacre Partnership Llc bought 9,942,485 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 6th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $27.44 per share, with a total value of $272,821,788.40. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.53% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on NLSN. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Nielsen in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of Nielsen from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $28.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, March 30th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Nielsen from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of Nielsen from $20.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 30th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of Nielsen from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, February 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Nielsen currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $25.11.

Nielsen Company Profile (Get Rating)

Nielsen Holdings plc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a measurement and data analytics company worldwide. The company provides viewership and listening data, and analytics principally to media publishers and marketers, and advertising agencies for television, computer, mobile, CTV, digital, and listening platforms.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NLSN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Nielsen Holdings plc (NYSE:NLSN – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Nielsen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nielsen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.