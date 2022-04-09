AGF Investments LLC Acquires New Shares in Stericycle, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRCL)

AGF Investments LLC acquired a new stake in Stericycle, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRCL – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor acquired 13,354 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $796,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of SRCL. AGF Investments Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Stericycle during the fourth quarter worth about $335,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its stake in shares of Stericycle by 36.9% during the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 15,243 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $909,000 after acquiring an additional 4,105 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. grew its stake in shares of Stericycle by 3.0% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 17,122 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,022,000 after acquiring an additional 504 shares during the last quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Stericycle during the fourth quarter worth about $2,867,000. Finally, State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D grew its stake in shares of Stericycle by 5.7% during the fourth quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 54,193 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $3,232,000 after acquiring an additional 2,929 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 97.67% of the company’s stock.

Get Stericycle alerts:

NASDAQ:SRCL traded up $0.44 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $58.32. The company had a trading volume of 340,054 shares, compared to its average volume of 602,463. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 0.79 and a quick ratio of 0.79. The firm has a market cap of $5.36 billion, a PE ratio of -188.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.30 and a beta of 1.30. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $57.75 and its 200-day moving average price is $60.59. Stericycle, Inc. has a 1-year low of $53.25 and a 1-year high of $79.97.

Stericycle ( NASDAQ:SRCL Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The business services provider reported $0.38 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.44 by ($0.06). The business had revenue of $657.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $662.25 million. Stericycle had a positive return on equity of 8.26% and a negative net margin of 1.05%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up .2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.59 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Stericycle, Inc. will post 2.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on SRCL shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered Stericycle from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $62.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. StockNews.com lowered Stericycle from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Robert W. Baird dropped their target price on Stericycle from $77.00 to $72.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Stericycle currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $67.00.

Stericycle Profile (Get Rating)

Stericycle, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides regulated and compliance solutions in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company offers regulated waste and compliance services, including sharps disposable and management solutions; pharmaceutical waste services; hazardous waste disposal; maritime waste services, such as seaport and airport waste; and compliance programs under the Steri-Safe, Clinical Services, First Practice Management, SeguriMed, and EnviroAssure brand names.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SRCL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Stericycle, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRCL – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Stericycle Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Stericycle and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.