AGF Investments LLC Acquires Shares of 795 National Retail Properties, Inc. (NYSE:NNN)

AGF Investments LLC acquired a new stake in National Retail Properties, Inc. (NYSE:NNN – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 795 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $38,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in NNN. National Bank of Canada FI acquired a new stake in National Retail Properties in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Widmann Financial Services Inc. acquired a new stake in National Retail Properties in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Selective Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in National Retail Properties in the third quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Fifth Third Bancorp grew its stake in National Retail Properties by 72.4% in the third quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,362 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $59,000 after acquiring an additional 572 shares during the period. Finally, Signaturefd LLC grew its stake in National Retail Properties by 13.1% in the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 3,044 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $131,000 after acquiring an additional 352 shares during the period. 86.18% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on NNN shares. Zacks Investment Research raised National Retail Properties from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 15th. StockNews.com started coverage on National Retail Properties in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. B. Riley cut their target price on National Retail Properties from $55.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 10th. Bank of America cut National Retail Properties from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and cut their target price for the company from $52.00 to $47.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group cut National Retail Properties from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their target price for the company from $54.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Monday, January 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $49.56.

NNN stock traded up $0.36 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $45.83. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 799,838 shares, compared to its average volume of 955,615. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $43.49 and its 200 day moving average price is $44.94. The company has a quick ratio of 8.63, a current ratio of 8.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96. National Retail Properties, Inc. has a 1 year low of $40.65 and a 1 year high of $50.33. The stock has a market cap of $8.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.35, a PEG ratio of 3.90 and a beta of 0.89.

National Retail Properties (NYSE:NNN – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.73 by ($0.36). National Retail Properties had a net margin of 39.94% and a return on equity of 7.40%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.69 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that National Retail Properties, Inc. will post 3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 31st were paid a $0.53 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, January 28th. This represents a $2.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.63%. National Retail Properties’s payout ratio is presently 140.40%.

National Retail Properties, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which engages in investing in properties subject to long-term net leases. It acquires, owns, invests in, and develops properties that are leased to retail tenants under long-term net leases and held for investment. The company was founded on August 8, 1984, and is headquartered in Orlando, FL.

