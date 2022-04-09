AGF Investments LLC Decreases Stake in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE)

AGF Investments LLC lowered its holdings in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE – Get Rating) by 17.0% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 1,250 shares of the software company’s stock after selling 256 shares during the period. AGF Investments LLC’s holdings in Adobe were worth $709,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of ADBE. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Adobe by 0.9% in the third quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 1,757 shares of the software company’s stock worth $1,014,000 after acquiring an additional 15 shares during the period. Kanawha Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Adobe by 1.8% in the third quarter. Kanawha Capital Management LLC now owns 892 shares of the software company’s stock worth $514,000 after acquiring an additional 16 shares during the period. Heron Financial Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Adobe by 0.7% in the third quarter. Heron Financial Group LLC now owns 2,179 shares of the software company’s stock worth $1,254,000 after acquiring an additional 16 shares during the period. Clark Capital Management Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Adobe by 0.9% in the third quarter. Clark Capital Management Group Inc. now owns 1,707 shares of the software company’s stock worth $983,000 after acquiring an additional 16 shares during the period. Finally, Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Adobe by 6.0% in the third quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 302 shares of the software company’s stock worth $174,000 after acquiring an additional 17 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.70% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:ADBE traded down $7.38 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $445.34. The stock had a trading volume of 2,260,308 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,421,964. Adobe Inc. has a one year low of $407.94 and a one year high of $699.54. The company has a market capitalization of $210.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.22, a PEG ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 1.05. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $461.19 and a 200 day moving average of $551.60. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26.

Adobe ( NASDAQ:ADBE Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, March 22nd. The software company reported $3.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.34 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $4.26 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.24 billion. Adobe had a return on equity of 36.47% and a net margin of 29.90%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.64 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Adobe Inc. will post 11.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Cowen reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $700.00 price objective on shares of Adobe in a research note on Friday, December 17th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Adobe in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price target on Adobe from $710.00 to $605.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 24th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price target on Adobe from $700.00 to $600.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 16th. Finally, Evercore ISI initiated coverage on Adobe in a research note on Wednesday, March 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $650.00 price target for the company. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Adobe presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $590.24.

In other news, CMO Ann Lewnes sold 10,004 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $507.63, for a total value of $5,078,330.52. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director John E. Warnock sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $518.73, for a total value of $2,074,920.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 22,517 shares of company stock worth $11,236,276 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.23% of the company’s stock.

Adobe Inc operates as a diversified software company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Digital Media, Digital Experience, and Publishing and Advertising. The Digital Media segment offers products, services, and solutions that enable individuals, teams, and enterprises to create, publish, and promote content; and Document Cloud, a unified cloud-based document services platform.

