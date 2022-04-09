AGF Investments LLC Has $27,000 Stake in MSCI Inc. (NYSE:MSCI)

AGF Investments LLC decreased its position in MSCI Inc. (NYSE:MSCI – Get Rating) by 68.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 44 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 95 shares during the quarter. AGF Investments LLC’s holdings in MSCI were worth $27,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in MSCI by 3.9% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,455,469 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $883,142,000 after buying an additional 54,907 shares in the last quarter. Polen Capital Management LLC grew its position in MSCI by 0.8% during the third quarter. Polen Capital Management LLC now owns 1,383,494 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $841,635,000 after buying an additional 10,921 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. grew its position in MSCI by 6.9% during the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 804,231 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $489,247,000 after buying an additional 51,564 shares in the last quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC grew its position in MSCI by 3.8% during the third quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 802,751 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $488,349,000 after buying an additional 29,747 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Brown Advisory Inc. grew its position in MSCI by 9.4% during the fourth quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 796,760 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $488,166,000 after buying an additional 68,207 shares in the last quarter. 88.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, insider Scott A. Crum sold 850 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $508.80, for a total value of $432,480.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 3.02% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of MSCI traded down $3.51 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $506.49. The stock had a trading volume of 588,136 shares, compared to its average volume of 613,707. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $512.28 and a 200-day simple moving average of $573.66. The firm has a market capitalization of $41.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 58.22 and a beta of 1.00. MSCI Inc. has a 1-year low of $440.34 and a 1-year high of $679.85.

MSCI (NYSE:MSCI – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The technology company reported $2.51 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.52 by ($0.01). MSCI had a net margin of 35.53% and a negative return on equity of 256.92%. The firm had revenue of $549.84 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $540.10 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.96 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 23.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that MSCI Inc. will post 11.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 28th. Investors of record on Friday, February 18th were given a $1.04 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 17th. This represents a $4.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.82%. MSCI’s payout ratio is 47.82%.

Several research firms have weighed in on MSCI. Zacks Investment Research upgraded MSCI from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $542.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday. Oppenheimer dropped their price target on MSCI from $724.00 to $602.00 in a research note on Friday, January 28th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on MSCI from $651.00 to $593.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 28th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on MSCI in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on MSCI in a research note on Tuesday, March 29th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $533.00 price target for the company. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $606.14.

MSCI Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides investment decision support tools for the clients to manage their investment processes worldwide. It operates through four segments: Index, Analytics, ESG and Climate, and All Other Â- Private Assets. The Index segment provides indexes for use in various areas of the investment process, including indexed product creation, such as ETFs, mutual funds, annuities, futures, options, structured products, over-the-counter derivatives; performance benchmarking; portfolio construction and rebalancing; and asset allocation, as well as licenses GICS and GICS Direct.

