AGF Investments LLC Has $574,000 Position in Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPS)

AGF Investments LLC lowered its holdings in shares of Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPS – Get Rating) by 4.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,558 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 74 shares during the period. AGF Investments LLC’s holdings in Synopsys were worth $574,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of SNPS. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Synopsys by 1.1% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 257,171 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $29,613,000 after acquiring an additional 2,914 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of Synopsys by 27.5% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 408,134 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $112,559,000 after acquiring an additional 87,977 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Synopsys by 24.0% during the third quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 657 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $197,000 after acquiring an additional 127 shares during the period. JJJ Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Synopsys by 34.9% during the third quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 321 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $96,000 after acquiring an additional 83 shares during the period. Finally, Kestra Advisory Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Synopsys by 5.4% during the third quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 7,166 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,146,000 after acquiring an additional 368 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.39% of the company’s stock.

In other Synopsys news, CRO Joseph W. Logan sold 86,973 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $289.40, for a total value of $25,169,986.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Chi-Foon Chan sold 12,570 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $289.25, for a total value of $3,635,872.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

SNPS traded down $6.54 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $319.83. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 783,128 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,065,263. Synopsys, Inc. has a 52 week low of $225.02 and a 52 week high of $377.60. The company’s 50-day moving average is $310.42 and its 200-day moving average is $324.58. The firm has a market cap of $48.97 billion, a PE ratio of 55.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.58 and a beta of 1.17.

Synopsys (NASDAQ:SNPS – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 16th. The semiconductor company reported $1.78 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.79 by ($0.01). Synopsys had a net margin of 20.18% and a return on equity of 16.74%. The firm had revenue of $1.27 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.27 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.03 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 30.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Synopsys, Inc. will post 5.63 EPS for the current year.

Synopsys declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a share buyback program on Friday, December 10th that authorizes the company to buyback $1.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the semiconductor company to purchase up to 1.8% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are usually a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Bank of America lifted their price target on Synopsys from $330.00 to $355.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a report on Monday, January 10th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Synopsys in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, KeyCorp lifted their price target on Synopsys from $395.00 to $445.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, January 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $385.78.

Synopsys, Inc provides electronic design automation software products used to design and test integrated circuits. The company offers Fusion Design Platform that provides digital design implementation solutions; Verification Continuum Platform that provides virtual prototyping, static and formal verification, simulation, emulation, field programmable gate array (FPGA)-based prototyping, and debug solutions; and FPGA design products that are programmed to perform specific functions.

