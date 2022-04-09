AGF Investments LLC Has $63,000 Holdings in Targa Resources Corp. (NYSE:TRGP)

AGF Investments LLC grew its stake in Targa Resources Corp. (NYSE:TRGP – Get Rating) by 86.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,209 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after buying an additional 559 shares during the quarter. AGF Investments LLC’s holdings in Targa Resources were worth $63,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. AGF Investments Inc. lifted its position in shares of Targa Resources by 79.0% in the fourth quarter. AGF Investments Inc. now owns 75,906 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $3,965,000 after purchasing an additional 33,500 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its position in shares of Targa Resources by 42.3% in the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 28,318 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $1,479,000 after purchasing an additional 8,421 shares in the last quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd lifted its position in shares of Targa Resources by 273.2% in the fourth quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 139,700 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $7,298,000 after purchasing an additional 102,270 shares in the last quarter. NewEdge Wealth LLC lifted its position in shares of Targa Resources by 43.1% in the fourth quarter. NewEdge Wealth LLC now owns 8,792 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $459,000 after purchasing an additional 2,647 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Veracity Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Targa Resources in the fourth quarter worth $227,000. Institutional investors own 88.49% of the company’s stock.

Get Targa Resources alerts:

A number of brokerages have recently commented on TRGP. TheStreet lowered shares of Targa Resources from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd. Mizuho raised shares of Targa Resources from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $58.00 to $85.00 in a research report on Friday, March 18th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Targa Resources in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Targa Resources from $66.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. Finally, Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Targa Resources from $66.00 to $67.00 in a research report on Monday, January 10th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Targa Resources currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $66.00.

Shares of TRGP traded up $1.37 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $77.27. The company had a trading volume of 1,313,722 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,729,632. The business has a fifty day moving average of $67.64 and a 200-day moving average of $58.63. Targa Resources Corp. has a 12 month low of $30.61 and a 12 month high of $78.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 0.77 and a quick ratio of 0.70.

Targa Resources (NYSE:TRGP – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 24th. The pipeline company reported $0.51 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.65 by ($0.14). Targa Resources had a net margin of 0.42% and a return on equity of 9.74%. The company had revenue of $5.44 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.88 billion. Equities analysts forecast that Targa Resources Corp. will post 3.27 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 15th. Investors of record on Monday, January 31st were paid a $0.35 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, January 28th. This is an increase from Targa Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.81%. Targa Resources’s dividend payout ratio is -1,272.61%.

In related news, Director Rene R. Joyce sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.86, for a total value of $1,017,900.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 1.69% of the company’s stock.

Targa Resources Company Profile (Get Rating)

Targa Resources Corp. provides midstream natural gas and natural gas liquids services. It also provides gathering, storing, and terminaling crude oil, and storing, terminaling, and selling refined petroleum products. It operates through the following business segments: Gathering and Processing, and Logistics and Transportation.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TRGP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Targa Resources Corp. (NYSE:TRGP – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Targa Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Targa Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.