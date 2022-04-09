AGF Investments LLC Invests $35,000 in Highwoods Properties, Inc. (NYSE:HIW)

AGF Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of Highwoods Properties, Inc. (NYSE:HIW – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm acquired 780 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $35,000.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. FourThought Financial LLC lifted its stake in Highwoods Properties by 361.0% in the 3rd quarter. FourThought Financial LLC now owns 1,254 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $55,000 after purchasing an additional 982 shares during the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its stake in Highwoods Properties by 91.7% in the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,292 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $58,000 after purchasing an additional 618 shares during the last quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors lifted its stake in Highwoods Properties by 24.2% in the 3rd quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 1,357 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $59,000 after purchasing an additional 264 shares during the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Highwoods Properties in the 3rd quarter valued at about $84,000. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its stake in Highwoods Properties by 15.6% in the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 4,823 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $212,000 after purchasing an additional 652 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 96.35% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on HIW shares. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Highwoods Properties from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. TheStreet upgraded shares of Highwoods Properties from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Highwoods Properties from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $44.00 to $54.00 in a research report on Monday, January 10th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Highwoods Properties from $52.00 to $48.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 10th. Finally, Robert W. Baird upgraded shares of Highwoods Properties from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $50.00 to $53.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $49.40.

Shares of HIW traded down $0.14 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $43.18. 556,190 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 546,549. Highwoods Properties, Inc. has a 52 week low of $40.85 and a 52 week high of $48.98. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $43.87 and its 200-day simple moving average is $44.62. The firm has a market cap of $4.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.89 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13.

Highwoods Properties (NYSE:HIW – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Monday, February 7th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.19 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.47. Highwoods Properties had a net margin of 40.63% and a return on equity of 12.73%. The company had revenue of $203.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $199.79 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.87 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.9% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Highwoods Properties, Inc. will post 3.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 22nd were issued a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 18th. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.63%. Highwoods Properties’s dividend payout ratio is presently 67.34%.

Highwoods Properties, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust, which engages in the operation, acquisition and development of office properties. It operates through the office, and other segments. Its markets includes Atlanta, Charlotte, Greensboro, Memphis, Nashville, Orlando, Pittsburgh, Raleigh, Richmond, and Tampa.

