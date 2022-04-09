AGF Investments LLC Invests $767,000 in United Airlines Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UAL)

AGF Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of United Airlines Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UAL – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 17,523 shares of the transportation company’s stock, valued at approximately $767,000.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Hudock Inc. raised its position in shares of United Airlines by 33.9% during the third quarter. Hudock Inc. now owns 790 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp raised its position in United Airlines by 3.8% in the 3rd quarter. Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp now owns 5,863 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $279,000 after buying an additional 215 shares during the last quarter. Cowa LLC raised its position in United Airlines by 3.0% in the 3rd quarter. Cowa LLC now owns 7,841 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $373,000 after buying an additional 225 shares during the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP raised its position in United Airlines by 9.8% in the 4th quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 2,689 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $118,000 after buying an additional 241 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its position in United Airlines by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 13,897 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $727,000 after buying an additional 243 shares during the last quarter. 58.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of UAL stock traded down $0.44 on Friday, hitting $41.96. 9,123,023 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 13,959,802. The company has a quick ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.08. United Airlines Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $30.54 and a one year high of $60.58. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $43.04 and its two-hundred day moving average is $45.03.

United Airlines ( NASDAQ:UAL Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 19th. The transportation company reported ($1.60) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($2.23) by $0.63. The company had revenue of $8.19 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.96 billion. United Airlines had a negative return on equity of 87.27% and a negative net margin of 7.97%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 140.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($7.00) EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that United Airlines Holdings, Inc. will post -1.85 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Raymond James lowered their price target on United Airlines from $67.00 to $62.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 21st. BNP Paribas raised United Airlines from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $38.00 price target for the company in a research report on Friday, March 18th. MKM Partners raised United Airlines from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $54.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, January 3rd. Susquehanna Bancshares decreased their target price on United Airlines from $60.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Friday, January 21st. Finally, Barclays decreased their target price on United Airlines from $52.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Thursday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, United Airlines presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $58.82.

United Airlines Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides air transportation services in North America, Asia, Europe, Africa, the Pacific, the Middle East, and Latin America. The company transports people and cargo through its mainline and regional fleets. It also offers catering, ground handling, training, and maintenance services for third parties.

