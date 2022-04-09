AGF Investments LLC Purchases New Shares in Elanco Animal Health Incorporated (NYSE:ELAN)

AGF Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Elanco Animal Health Incorporated (NYSE:ELAN – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 26,466 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $751,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in ELAN. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its stake in shares of Elanco Animal Health by 5.4% in the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 22,947,541 shares of the company’s stock valued at $731,798,000 after buying an additional 1,185,038 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. grew its stake in shares of Elanco Animal Health by 67.3% during the third quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 11,854,595 shares of the company’s stock worth $378,043,000 after purchasing an additional 4,769,153 shares during the period. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Elanco Animal Health by 4.7% during the third quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 11,463,851 shares of the company’s stock worth $365,582,000 after purchasing an additional 513,789 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in shares of Elanco Animal Health by 58.7% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 6,311,585 shares of the company’s stock worth $201,277,000 after purchasing an additional 2,334,220 shares during the period. Finally, Sculptor Capital LP acquired a new stake in shares of Elanco Animal Health during the third quarter worth $138,752,000. 97.90% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:ELAN traded down $0.30 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $26.25. The company had a trading volume of 1,716,970 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,684,100. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 1.99 and a quick ratio of 1.16. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $26.43 and its 200 day moving average price is $28.93. Elanco Animal Health Incorporated has a 1-year low of $24.15 and a 1-year high of $37.49.

Elanco Animal Health ( NYSE:ELAN Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The company reported $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.17 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $1.11 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.10 billion. Elanco Animal Health had a positive return on equity of 6.59% and a negative net margin of 9.91%. Elanco Animal Health’s quarterly revenue was down 2.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.12 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Elanco Animal Health Incorporated will post 1.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have weighed in on ELAN shares. Barclays lifted their target price on Elanco Animal Health from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, February 28th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Elanco Animal Health from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, February 28th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $38.43.

In other news, Director R David Hoover bought 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 1st. The shares were bought at an average price of $28.66 per share, with a total value of $143,300.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 6.11% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Elanco Animal Health Incorporated, an animal health company, innovates, develops, manufactures, and markets products for pets and farm animals. It offers pet health disease prevention products, such as parasiticide and vaccine products that protect pets from worms, fleas, and ticks under the Seresto, Advantage, Advantix, and Advocate brands; pet health therapeutics for pain, osteoarthritis, ear infections, cardiovascular, and dermatology indications in canines and felines under the Galliprant and Claro brands; vaccines, antibiotics, parasiticides, and other products for use in poultry and aquaculture production, as well as nutritional health products, including enzymes, probiotics, and prebiotics; and a range of vaccines, antibiotics, implants, parasiticides, and other products used in ruminant and swine production under the Rumensin and Baytril brands.

